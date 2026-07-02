Sumit Kumar Recalls Watching Father Kishore Kumar Perform ‘Eena Meena Deeka’ on Stage

Mumbai — Singer Sumit Kumar has recalled childhood memories of watching his father, legendary singer Kishore Kumar, perform “Eena Meena Deeka” and “Ek Chatur Naar” during live stage shows.

Sumit shared the memories after contestant Manraj performed on the music reality show “Indian Idol,” where he recently appeared as a guest.

“My memory of this song, Bachpan mein Bhaiya aur Baba both used to perform this song on stage. So this song, I used to recall. Aur ek gaana tha, ‘Ek Chatur Naar,’ jismein it was not planned, par end mein jugalbandi mein Baba Bhaiya ke upar aake baith jaate the aur main Bhaiya ka pithoo. I could never stand ki aise kaise ho gaya ki Bhaiya haar gaye. Main stage pe jaake dono ke upar baith jaata tha. This song, particularly ‘Eena Meena Deeka’, Baba used to perform this song in all his stage performances. Aapne bohot accha gaaya hai, maza aa gaya,” Sumit said.

He explained that the songs brought back memories of his father and elder brother performing together on stage. During “Ek Chatur Naar,” Kishore Kumar would sometimes climb onto his elder son’s shoulders during the final musical exchange. Sumit, unwilling to see his brother lose, would run onto the stage and climb on top of both of them.

He added that Kishore Kumar performed “Eena Meena Deeka” at nearly every stage show and praised Manraj’s rendition of the song.

Kishore Kumar remains one of the most celebrated playback singers in Indian cinema. During a career spanning more than four decades, he recorded thousands of songs in several Indian languages.

His best-known songs include “Roop Tera Mastana,” “Mere Sapno Ki Rani,” “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas,” “O Mere Dil Ke Chain,” “Yeh Shaam Mastani,” “Rimjhim Gire Saawan,” “Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si” and “Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana.”

Kishore Kumar also acted in films including “Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi,” “Half Ticket,” “Padosan,” “Jhumroo” and “Door Gagan Ki Chhaon Mein.” (Source: IANS)