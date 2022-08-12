Sara’s fans light up Times Square billboard, do flashmob on her birthday

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who turned 27 on Friday, was given a surprise by her fans, who lit up billboards in Times Square, New York, and did a flash mob where they danced to all her songs.

Sara is currently stationed in New York for her work commitments and will be celebrating her birthday in the city itself.

While her fans went out of their way to wish for Sara, the actress couldn’t control herself and got emotional by this grand gesture.

The fans lit up the LED screen with Sara’s pictures which also included pictures of her family and friends along with the birthday girl herself.

While on the film front, the actress was spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.

Sara has wrapped up major portions of two films and is all set to start with the third film, which is yet to be announced. (IANS)