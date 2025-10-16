Ritu Chawla Joins Coldwell Banker Realty as Sales Associate in Wellesley

- Advertisement -

WELLESLEY, MA— Realtor Ritu Goswami Chawla has joined oldwell Banker Realty in Wellesley as a Sales Associate, effective October 1.

With a deep global perspective and a strong local presence, Chawla brings a wealth of personal and professional experience to her new role in Greater Boston real estate.

Chawla’s path to real estate is shaped by a dynamic background in finance and economics, having led teams at multinational corporations such as Dow Chemical and Philips. Her international career, coupled with two decades of living abroad in Singapore, Mumbai, and Wellesley, gives her a unique lens on what makes a home valuable — not just financially, but personally and culturally.

Having relocated her family of six multiple times across continents, Chawla brings a first-hand understanding of the challenges and intricacies of domestic and international moves. From navigating school systems to identifying welcoming neighborhoods and adapting to new cultures, she leverages these experiences to support clients through smooth and informed real estate transitions.

“Real estate is not just about properties — it’s about people, lifestyle, and finding the right fit,” said Chawla. “Whether you’re moving across the world or across town, I understand the emotions and decisions involved and am committed to helping my clients feel confident, comfortable, and at home.”

Chawla is a licensed Massachusetts Sales Agent and a member of the Greater Boston Association of Realtors. Her decision to join Coldwell Banker Realty aligns with her desire to serve clients with integrity, expertise, and a global perspective in one of the region’s most trusted brokerage firms.

A Wellesley resident for over 12 years, Chawla is deeply connected to the local community. She and her husband — a globally recognized institutional investor — have raised their four children in the town, with three attending Wellesley public schools and now in college or working in New York City. She is an active supporter of local businesses, schools, and civic life.

In addition to her professional life, Chawla is a passionate oil painter, with a personal gallery in her home. She enjoys yoga, meditation, music, and relaxing with her pets during downtime.