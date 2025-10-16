Third Shooting Outside Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café; Lawrence Bishnoi Associates Claim Responsibility

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– In a third violent incident in just four months, multiple gunshots were fired outside comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s café in Surrey, Canada, on Thursday, marking yet another attack linked to Indian gang networks operating overseas.

The latest shooting was claimed by gang members associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi — identified as Kulveer Sidhu and Goldy Dhillon — who took to social media to assert responsibility. In their post, they said they had “no grudge against the public” but warned individuals who “cheat or harm” them to take heed.

“Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. Today’s firing at Caps Café, Surrey, was carried out by me, Kulveer Sidhu, and Goldy Dhillon. We hold no grudge against the general public. Those who owe us or cheat us will be warned. Bollywood individuals who speak against our religion should also be prepared — bullets can come from anywhere,” read the message posted online.

The attack follows two previous shootings at the same location. The first, in June, was claimed by Harjit Singh Laddi, a wanted terrorist linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), who alleged that remarks made by Kapil Sharma had offended the Nihang Sikh community.

The second attack was claimed by groups tied to Goldy Dhillon and Lawrence Bishnoi, whose gang has been involved in multiple violent acts both in India and abroad. Bishnoi, currently in jail, is known for his long-running vendetta against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan over the illegal hunting of a blackbuck — an animal revered by the Bishnoi community.

The gangster’s network has since targeted several individuals with alleged links to Khan. Sharma, whose earlier television shows were produced by Salman Khan before his move to Netflix for The Great Indian Kapil Show, has reportedly been on the radar of Bishnoi’s associates.

In a related case last October, Mumbai politician Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his Bandra home, an attack for which the Bishnoi gang also claimed responsibility.

Canadian authorities have yet to release details about the suspects or any injuries from Thursday’s incident, but the repeated targeting of Sharma’s café has raised concerns about the growing reach of Indian organized crime networks abroad. (Source: IANS)