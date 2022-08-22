Panel to probe stampede-like incident in Mathura temple on Janmashtami

- Advertisement -

Lucknow–The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has set up a committee to investigate the accident that took place in the Shri Banke Bihari temple, late on Friday night, in Mathura in which two people died due to suffocation

The committee will be led by former Director General of Police Sulkhan Singh.

The committee will probe the circumstances under which the incident took place and also suggest how to prevent recurrence of the same.

Divisional Commissioner Aligarh, Gaurav Dayal, will be a member of the committee.

The committee will complete its investigations and submit its report to the government within 15 days.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Avanish Kumar Awasthi has issued an order to this effect.

On Janamashtami, two people died due to suffocation and seven others were injured due to a mild stampede that took place in the temple.

When the incident took place in Shri Banke Bihari temple premises, three senior officers of the district-district magistrate, SSP and Municipal Commissioner were present on the upper floor of the temple.

The officials and their families were having ‘darshan’ from the balcony of the temple.

One of the exit doors of the temple had reportedly been closed when the incident took place. (IANS)