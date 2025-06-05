Lisa Mishra Unveils Queer Love Ballad ‘Teri Hoon’ for Pride Month: “An Ode to Love That’s Powerful, Deep, and Everlasting”

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singer-songwriter and actress Lisa Mishra, known for her chart-topping hits and recent appearance in the web series The Royals, has released a deeply personal new single titled Teri Hoon—a poignant love ballad that celebrates queer romance in honor of Pride Month.

The song, co-composed and performed by Lisa herself, marks her musical comeback after months spent acting in The Royals, which stars Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar. For Lisa, Teri Hoon is more than just a track—it’s a heartfelt expression of intimacy, identity, and emotional depth.

“This song is very close to my heart,” Lisa shared. “After immersing myself in The Royals—a project that helped me grow so much as an actor—it felt like the perfect time to return to music, which has always been my first love.”

Describing the track, she said, “Teri Hoon is an ode to the kind of love that is powerful, deep, and everlasting. I felt there’s been a gap in music for pure, romantic ballads with real instrumentation. This song is my attempt to bring back that timeless sound.”

Written from the perspective of one woman to another, the song captures the beauty and complexity of loving—and being loved by—a woman. With soulful, evocative lyrics and stripped-back instrumentation, Teri Hoon bridges emotion and melody to offer an honest portrayal of queer love.

“Writing and composing this track helped me reconnect with the emotional roots of why I started making music in the first place,” Lisa said. “It’s deeply personal, and I’ve poured so much of myself into it. I hope it resonates with lovers everywhere. I’m beyond excited to share it with the world.”

Lisa Mishra rose to prominence with viral and critically acclaimed hits like Tareefan (Veere Di Wedding), Aa Mil with Zaeden, and Sajna Ve with Vishal Mishra. Her ability to blend mainstream appeal with heartfelt storytelling has made her a standout voice in the Indian indie-pop scene.

In The Royals, Lisa shared the screen with an ensemble cast including Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman. The series follows a once-royal Indian family grappling with modern financial struggles, whose fortunes take a turn when the heir partners with a hospitality entrepreneur to transform their ancestral palace into a luxury resort.

Teri Hoon is set to release later this week across all major streaming platforms. (Source: IANS)