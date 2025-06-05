Sunny Kaushal Unveils Bold New Avatar in Teaser for Rap Track ‘Mid-Air Freeverse’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Actor Sunny Kaushal has taken fans by surprise with the teaser of his upcoming rap single Mid-Air Freeverse, showcasing a bold and stylish transformation that marks his debut as a rapper and lyricist.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Kaushal appeared sharply dressed in a sleek suit, exuding swagger and confidence. “Suited and booted but you ain’t ready for this,” he captioned the post. “Mid-Air Freeverse out on all platforms | 06.06.25.”

The teaser offers a glimpse into the song’s high-octane energy, blending slick urban beats with a Punjabi flair. Departing from the soft-spoken, emotionally grounded roles he’s known for in films like Shiddat and Mili, Kaushal embraces a fiery and flamboyant persona, signaling a creative reinvention.

Not only does he perform the track, but Kaushal also penned the dynamic lyrics himself, elevating the project as a personal and artistic statement.

The full music video for Mid-Air Freeverse is set to release on June 6.

Sunny Kaushal, younger brother of Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, began his career behind the scenes as an assistant director on films like My Friend Pinto and Gunday before making his acting debut in 2016 with Sunshine Music Tours and Travels. He gained recognition for his performance in the sports drama Gold and went on to star in Amazon’s The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, as well as films like Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Kaushal is also gearing up for a detective comedy film, though details—including the title, plot, and cast—remain under wraps. While there is speculation that he may star alongside Nimrat Kaur and Medha Shankr, no official confirmation has been made.

With Mid-Air Freeverse, Sunny Kaushal signals a new chapter in his artistic journey—one that combines his passion for music with a bold reinvention of his on-screen identity. (Source: IANS)