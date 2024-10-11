‘Khalasi’ hitmaker Aditya Gadhvi says folk instruments tell stories of traditions from across centuries

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Playback singer Aditya Gadhvi, who is known for his viral hit ‘Khalasi’, has shared that folk instruments are not means of producing a particular sound texture, they are tools of storytelling used to propagate traditions from across centuries.

Aditya, who hails from Gujarat, spoke up on the importance of the festival of Navratri in Gujarati culture.

The singer told IANS, “Navratri is a deeply spiritual time, and music plays a significant role in connecting us with our roots. For me, folk instruments are not just tools for creating sound, they are storytellers that carry centuries of tradition. Instruments like the khanjira and dholak bring out the raw emotion of our folk music”.

He further mentioned, “I feel fortunate to be a part of projects like Coke Studio Bharat’s ‘Khalasi,’ which gave me the opportunity to showcase these timeless sounds to a wider audience. It’s not just about keeping the tradition alive, but also about giving it new life in the modern music landscape”.

Upon its release, ‘Khalasi’ emerged as a rage as it led to countless Reels on Instagram, and also topped the charts owing to its rooted essence and poetry.

Achint.Thakkar, who composed ‘Khalasi’ from Coke Studio Bharat. Said, “As a composer, I’ve always been drawn to the authenticity and depth that folk instruments bring to music. There’s something so organic and powerful about instruments like the shehnai, Guitar or the dhol, which have a way of grounding the music in culture”.

“Working on projects like ‘Khalasi’ for Coke Studio Bharat allowed me to explore these sounds in fresh ways while respecting their roots. It’s important for us to keep these traditions alive, not just for nostalgia, but because they have a unique voice that the world needs to hear”, he added. (IANS)