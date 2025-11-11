Indian Markets Extend Gains as IT and Auto Stocks Lead Rally

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Indian equity markets closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, supported by strong buying in information technology, auto, metal, and FMCG stocks. Sentiment also improved following positive global cues after the U.S. Senate passed legislation to end the longest federal government shutdown.

The Sensex finished at 83,871.32, up 335.97 points or 0.40 percent. The index opened higher at 83,671.52 and climbed to an intraday high of 83,936.47, driven by gains in major IT and auto shares. The Nifty settled at 25,694.95, rising 120 points or 0.47 percent.

“The domestic market opened on a subdued note amid concerns over the potential implications of the Delhi explosion. However, it recovered smartly and closed at the day’s high, supported by global cues as the U.S. Senate passed a bill to end the longest-ever federal shutdown,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Nair added that the second-quarter earnings season is nearing completion and is expected to wrap up on a positive trend, with the broader market showing stronger-than-anticipated performance.

Top gainers among index components included BEL, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, L&T, Tech Mahindra, and TCS. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles ended lower.

Most sectoral indices closed in positive territory. Nifty IT rose 1.20 percent, Nifty Auto gained 1.07 percent, Nifty FMCG added 0.34 percent, and Nifty Bank increased 0.35 percent.

Broader market performance was mixed, with mid-cap stocks advancing and small-caps edging lower. Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.50 percent, while Nifty Smallcap 100 slipped 0.21 percent. Nifty 100 closed 0.42 percent higher. (Source: IANS)