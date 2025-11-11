Assam CM Says Chargesheet in Zubeen Garg Case Will Be Filed on December 8

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI — Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Tuesday that the chargesheet in the investigation into the death of singer and actor Zubeen Garg will be filed on December 8, adding that the findings will be made public and will “bring out the truth.”

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will present its report on that date. “Justice to Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg will be delivered on December 8. The SIT will submit the chargesheet on that day, and it will contain several startling revelations,” he said. “Those who have questioned the capability of the SIT will understand on December 8 that Himanta Biswa Sarma delivers what he says.”

The state government has also ordered a crackdown on piracy related to Garg’s final film, Roi Roi Binale, which has reportedly been illegally shared online just days after its theatrical release.

Sarma said the government is treating the piracy matter with seriousness. “We have asked the police to identify and take strong action against those responsible. I appeal to the public not to engage in such activities,” he said. “If anyone is aware of piracy, they should immediately inform the nearest police station.”

Members of the film’s production team lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Pan Bazar, Guwahati, after discovering unauthorized online uploads of the movie.

Director Rajesh Bhuyan described the piracy as deeply hurtful for the entire team.

“Roi Roi Binale was Zubeen da’s last film, and it holds immense sentimental value,” he said during a screening in Jorhat on Monday. “Pirating his final work is not just illegal — it is a betrayal of his memory. We initially thought people were sharing short tribute clips, but soon the full movie appeared online. That is extremely painful and unacceptable.” (Source: IANS)