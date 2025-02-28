Indian embassy in San Francisco expresses solidarity with hospitalized Indian student Nilam Shinde’s family

- Advertisement -

San Francisco– The Consulate General of India in San Francisco has extended its sympathy and support to the family of Nilam Shinde, a 35-year-old Indian woman, who remains in a coma following a severe road accident in California on February 14.

In a statement posted on social media, the consulate on Friday said: “We convey our sympathy and solidarity to the family of Nilam Shinde, a victim of a serious road accident in California on February 14, who is admitted to UC Davis Health hospital near Sacramento. Consulate General of India in San Francisco has been in constant touch with the hospital, family, and friends for last several days and has been rendering all possible assistance. We will continue to remain engaged to support her and the family.”

Shinde, a resident of Satara district in Maharashtra, suffered severe injuries to her head, hands, and chest after being struck by a four-wheeler in California.

The driver involved in the incident has been arrested.

She was admitted to the ICU at a local hospital and has remained in a coma since.

Her father, Tanaji Shinde, has been trying to secure a visa to be by her side but faced delays.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had taken up the family’s request with US authorities, leading to an emergency visa interview scheduled at the US consulate in Mumbai at 9 a.m. on Friday.

According to sources, “The MEA has taken up the matter with the US. The US side is looking into the formalities for early grant of visa for the applicant’s family.”

Meanwhile, NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule called on External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and other officials to expedite the visa process.

In a post on X, she urged authorities to provide immediate assistance.

“Nilam Shinde, a student in the US, was injured in the accident and is receiving treatment in a local hospital. Her father, Tanaji Shinde, urgently needs to travel to the US due to the medical emergency. He has applied for an urgent visa but requires assistance. The family is requesting help from @DrSJaishankar Ji, @meaMADAD, and @IndianEmbassyUS to urgently address the matter and provide support,” Sule wrote.

Nilam’s family has been seeking immediate travel clearance to be with her during this critical time.

