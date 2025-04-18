Indian Astronaut to Travel to International Space Station in Historic Mission Next Month

New Delhi– India is set to make history once again in its space journey, with Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla scheduled to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) in May 2025 as part of the upcoming Axiom Space mission, Ax-4. Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, announced the landmark development on Friday.

This will mark the first time an Indian astronaut visits the ISS and the first human spaceflight by an Indian in over four decades—since Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma’s iconic 1984 mission.

Following a high-level review meeting with top officials from ISRO and the Department of Space, Minister Singh described the mission as a pivotal moment for India’s growing presence in the global space community.

“This mission reflects India’s rising stature in international space cooperation and demonstrates our readiness for advanced human spaceflight,” Singh said. “It’s more than a scientific milestone—it’s aligned with the broader vision of building a self-reliant and developed India.”

ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan confirmed that Shukla, a highly trained and decorated test pilot, is fully prepared for the mission. His participation will provide critical experience for India’s future crewed space endeavors, particularly the upcoming Gaganyaan mission.

Shukla was selected through ISRO’s Human Spaceflight Programme and has undergone rigorous training for this assignment. His journey will help India enhance its capabilities in microgravity operations, spaceflight safety, and mission logistics.

Unlike the symbolic nature of India’s first space mission in 1984, the Ax-4 mission emphasizes operational preparedness and international collaboration, reinforcing India’s role in cutting-edge space science and exploration.

Minister Singh also highlighted India’s deepening partnerships with international space agencies and private space companies, a reflection of its commitment to becoming a global space leader.

He was also briefed on ISRO’s major achievements since January 2025, including the release of key data from the Aditya-L1 solar mission, successful demonstrations of docking and undocking technologies, and the successful test of India’s most powerful liquid-fueled rocket engine to date.

Other milestones include ISRO’s 100th launch from Sriharikota and the use of satellite-based monitoring systems to support large-scale national events like the Kumbh Mela.

With the Ax-4 mission, India not only returns to human spaceflight but also signals its intent to play a leading role in shaping the future of global space exploration. (Source: IANS)