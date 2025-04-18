Indian Pharma Giants Eye Bigger Share of $145 Billion U.S. Cancer Drug Market

New Delhi– Indian pharmaceutical companies are aggressively expanding their presence in the fast-growing U.S. oncology generics market, which is currently valued at $145 billion and growing at a healthy annual rate of 11%, according to a new industry report.

In recent months, several Indian drugmakers have received approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for generic versions of cancer treatments. This marks a steady increase in the entry of complex generics and biosimilars into the American market, reflecting India’s growing technical sophistication in advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing.

With oncology emerging as one of the most dynamic and high-value therapy segments globally, Indian firms are leveraging their cost-effective production capabilities, scientific expertise, and expanding regulatory clearances to tap into this lucrative space.

Industry analysts note a clear shift in strategy among Indian pharma companies—from focusing primarily on traditional generics to now targeting more advanced and complex formulations. This transition underscores the evolution of India’s pharmaceutical ecosystem and its growing relevance in global drug development and supply chains.

This expansion is also aligned with increasing foreign investment in India’s healthcare sector. According to the Department of Pharmaceuticals, the pharmaceutical and medical devices industry attracted ₹11,888 crore in foreign direct investment (FDI) between April and December 2024. Furthermore, 13 FDI proposals worth ₹7,246.40 crore for brownfield projects were approved in FY25, bringing the total FDI inflow to ₹19,134.4 crore.

A major catalyst for this growth is the Indian government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, launched in 2021 with an outlay of ₹15,000 crore. The scheme is designed to boost domestic manufacturing of high-value pharmaceutical products—including complex generics, biologics, and oncology drugs—while reducing dependence on imports and enhancing export capabilities.

The impact of the scheme is already visible. Against an initial investment commitment of ₹3,938.57 crore, actual investments reached ₹4,253.92 crore by the end of 2024, surpassing targets.

Notable projects under the PLI Scheme include the Penicillin G production unit in Andhra Pradesh and the Clavulanic Acid facility in Himachal Pradesh, both of which are expected to significantly lower import costs for critical raw materials and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

With rising global demand for cost-effective cancer treatments, Indian pharmaceutical companies are well-positioned to not only increase their market share in the U.S. but also cement their role as major players in the global oncology drug landscape. (Source: IANS)