‘Never Dreamt of Something Like This’: Rohit Sharma Reflects on Wankhede Stand Named in His Honor

Mumbai– Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma expressed heartfelt gratitude after the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced that Level 3 of the Divecha Pavilion at Wankhede Stadium will be renamed the “Rohit Sharma Stand” in his honor. The gesture recognizes Rohit’s remarkable contributions to Mumbai cricket and Indian cricket at large, including leading India to victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, where he was also named brand ambassador for the T20 Mumbai League, Rohit reflected on his journey with emotion and humility.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine something like this,” Rohit said. “I still remember when I used to come to Wankhede just to catch a glimpse of the Mumbai Ranji team. Back in 2003-04, after U-16 training at Azad Maidan, we’d cross the railway tracks to watch them. Those were the days.”

Rohit reminisced about his debut and the countless memories he’s made at Wankhede since. “When I played my first match here, I never thought that one day a stand would bear my name. It’s surreal and incredibly emotional. After the stadium’s revamp, we won the World Cup here. So many unforgettable moments. To now have my name permanently attached to this place—it’s beyond anything I imagined. I’m truly grateful.”

Having debuted for India in 2007, Rohit was part of the squad that won the inaugural T20 World Cup that year. He has since gone on to represent India in 159 T20 Internationals, 273 ODIs, and 67 Test matches. He retired from T20Is following India’s World Cup triumph in Barbados last year.

Rohit also spoke about his new role as the face of the T20 Mumbai League, which returns for its 2025 season on May 26. Organized by the MCA, the tournament is one of India’s top domestic franchise-based T20 leagues and has served as a launching pad for rising stars like Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, and Shams Mulani.

“This league is a great platform for young talent,” Rohit noted. “In the past two seasons, several players moved on to the IPL, and some have even gone on to play for India. There’s so much talent in India, but not everyone gets the right platform. Mumbai cricket is creating opportunities for players who may not even make the Ranji squad. With increased viewership, this league could offer many a direct path to the IPL.”

As Rohit transitions into the next phase of his career, both his legacy and influence continue to grow—not just in Indian cricket, but also in inspiring the next generation of cricketers. (Source: IANS)