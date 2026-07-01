India Draws More Medical Tourists From West, Gulf and Other Regions

New Delhi– India is increasingly attracting medical tourists from North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East and neighboring countries, according to a report released Wednesday.

The report by Awaaz said patients are drawn by lower treatment costs, internationally accredited hospitals, globally trained doctors and advanced medical technology.

“Many complex procedures in India can cost far less than similar treatment in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia or New Zealand,” the report said.

Long waiting periods for specialist appointments and elective procedures in Western countries are also encouraging patients to seek treatment in India. Such delays can worsen pain, limit mobility, increase anxiety and postpone diagnoses.

“Treatments such as cardiac surgery, joint replacement, oncology care, fertility treatment, eye surgery, dental care and some specialist procedures are often available at a fraction of the price charged in many Western systems,” the report said.

Hospitals in Chennai, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kerala serve large numbers of international patients. Many offer dedicated teams to assist with medical records, appointments, treatment plans, travel arrangements and recovery.

“Hospitals in India now routinely provide advanced services in cardiology, oncology, neurology, orthopaedics, organ transplantation, fertility care, ophthalmology, robotic surgery, intensive care and rehabilitation,” Awaaz said.

The report also cited accreditation systems such as the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers and Joint Commission International as important parts of India’s health care quality framework.

India’s medical tourism system allows prospective patients to seek second opinions and receive treatment cost estimates before traveling.

The availability of traditional wellness services alongside modern medical care is another advantage, according to the report.

“Patients often choose to combine surgery or treatment with structured recovery, physiotherapy and wellness-based rehabilitation,” it said. (Source: IANS)