Singer Rish Recalls Alka Yagnik Bringing His Composition to Life

Mumbai– Singer and composer Rishabh Kant, known professionally as The Rish, has recalled how working with playback singer Alka Yagnik early in his career became a defining moment in his musical journey.

In an interview with IANS, Rish said he was overwhelmed when Yagnik recorded a melody he had composed years earlier at his father’s studio.

“I was very young at the time. The song was recorded years ago in my father’s studio. Hearing a legendary artist like Alka ji sing a melody I had composed was absolutely mind-blowing. I held on to that song for a long time because I wanted to release it only when people knew who I was.”

Rish said the experience taught him the importance of professionalism. While he had spent considerable time writing and refining the song, Yagnik recorded it quickly and precisely.

“Professionalism. That is the biggest lesson. I spent a great deal of time writing and refining the song, but she rendered it beautifully in a very short span of time. For her, it was one of several recordings that day, but for me, it was a dream I had nurtured for years. Watching her bring that vision to life so effortlessly taught me the true meaning of professionalism.”

Yagnik and Rish collaborated on the romantic song “Apna Chehra Dikha,” which was written and composed by Rish and released by T-Series.

Rish gained wider recognition after making his Bollywood debut as a composer and lyricist with “Barbaad” from director Mohit Suri’s 2025 film “Saiyaara.” (Source: IANS)