Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Arrives in India for Three-Day Visit

New Delhi– Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in New Delhi Wednesday evening for a three-day official visit that will include the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit.

“A very warm welcome to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan who arrives in New Delhi on an Official Visit. PM Takaichi was received by MoS Dr Jitendra Singh. The visit marks an important step in taking forward the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

Earlier Wednesday, Japanese Ambassador to India Ono Keiichi said Takaichi’s visit would provide a significant opportunity to expand people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

“Pleased to speak at the Japan Session of the Human Resource Mobility Forum, hosted by MEA India. PM Takaichi’s visit will be a great opportunity to advance people-to-people exchanges, the cornerstone for strengthening our deep and strategic ties,” Ono posted on X.

The ambassador made the remarks during the Japan session of the Human Resource Mobility Forum hosted by the External Affairs Ministry.

“Invigorating India-Japan collaboration in skill based mobility. Emerging pathways for India and Japan collaborating in mobility was highlighted in the Human Resource Mobility Forum,” the ministry said.

Before departing Tokyo, Takaichi said she hoped to advance cooperation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in strategic relations, economic security, investment and innovation.

“Through this visit, I hope to advance concrete cooperation with Prime Minister Modi in three key areas: deepening the Japan-India strategic partnership in light of the current international situation; promoting cooperation in economic security; and strengthening collaboration between businesses of our two countries in investment and innovation,” Takaichi told reporters.

“On the occasion of this visit, the Japan-India Joint Economic Forum will be held with the participation of representatives from more than 150 Japanese companies and business organisations. Working together with the private sector, I hope to broaden the scope of Japan-India cooperation and realise a strong economy,” she added.

Takaichi also emphasized the two countries’ shared responsibility for maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and said she planned to discuss the Free and Open Indo-Pacific initiative and Quad cooperation with Modi.

“India, along with Japan, is one of Asia’s leading democracies and shares responsibility to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Against this backdrop, I look forward to having thorough discussions with Prime Minister Modi on efforts to realize a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP), including cooperation through the Quad framework. Finally, as this visit is being made at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, I also hope it will provide an opportunity to further deepen the personal trust between us.”

Takaichi will receive a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan Thursday before holding summit talks with Modi.

The two leaders are expected to review bilateral cooperation and discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest. Takaichi is also scheduled to attend a business forum during her first official visit to India since taking office. (Source: IANS)