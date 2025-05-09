Harrdy Sandhu on New Song ‘Noor’: Shehnaaz Gill Embodies the Spirit of Womanhood

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Musician and actor Harrdy Sandhu has teamed up with Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill for Noor, a heartfelt tribute to the radiant beauty and enduring strength of Indian women.

Crafted with the intent to honor the spirit of womanhood, Noor is more than just a song—it’s a celebration of resilience, grace, and inner light. According to Harrdy, the track was conceived as a way to spotlight the multifaceted strength of women across India.

“I wanted to create a song that truly celebrates the soul of Indian women,” Harrdy said. “‘Noor’ is a heartfelt homage to their strength, resilience, and the radiant light they carry within.”

He praised Shehnaaz Gill’s role in the music video, calling the collaboration deeply fulfilling. “Working with Shehnaaz was an absolute pleasure. She embodies everything the song stands for—her charisma and authenticity bring the message to life on screen.”

For Shehnaaz, the experience was equally meaningful. “Noor is a celebration of the essence of womanhood. I believe it will resonate with women across India, reminding them of the strength they hold within,” she said.

The accompanying music video, featuring both Harrdy and Shehnaaz, is a visual ode to the everyday elegance and inner power of Indian women. It highlights the beauty of resilience and serves as a reminder of the strength that often goes unrecognized.

Harrdy Sandhu first entered the music scene with Tequilla Shot and rose to fame with hits like Soch and Joker. His track Soch was later reimagined for the 2016 Akshay Kumar-starrer Airlift, while Naah was adapted into Naah Goriye for the film Bala. Harrdy made his Hindi film debut in 2021 with the Ranveer Singh-led 83, which dramatized India’s historic 1983 Cricket World Cup victory.

Shehnaaz Gill began her career in modeling with the 2015 music video Shiv Di Kitaab and made her acting debut in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England in 2017. She gained nationwide fame through her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, where she finished in third place and won hearts with her endearing chemistry with the late actor Sidharth Shukla.

With Noor, Harrdy and Shehnaaz offer audiences a stirring reminder of the quiet strength that defines womanhood—wrapped in melody, meaning, and unmistakable emotion. (Source: IANS)