Greater Boston Sees Full Slate of Cultural, Youth, Tech, and Entrepreneurship Events This Spring

BOSTON–A series of cultural, educational, and community events will take place across the Greater Boston area this spring and summer, bringing together families, youth, and residents for programs focused on learning, engagement, and cultural heritage.

ISW Launches ‘Meet the Author’ Series in Shrewsbury

Date & Time: Saturday, April 25, 2026 | 1:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Location: India Center, 152 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA

The India Society of Worcester (ISW) will debut its “Meet the Author” series with an inspiring literary afternoon featuring Manorama Choudhury and Upendra Mishra. The event will explore storytelling, literature, and personal journeys, highlighting Choudhury’s work on Ashtanayika and Mishra’s reflective book After the Fall. Organized by ISW’s Humrahee and Women Empower Women groups, the gathering aims to foster dialogue, creativity, and a love for reading.

UIANE Youth Empowerment Summit Comes to Greater Boston

Date & Time: Saturday, May 2, 2026 | 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Shivalaya Temple of Greater Boston (Durga Hall)

The United India Association of New England (UIANE) will host its first Youth Empowerment Summit in New England, themed “Ignite the Self, Impact the World.”

Open to high school students, college attendees, and young professionals, the free event (registration required) will feature talks on behavioral health, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and AI, along with peer discussions, a fashion show, dance performances, and networking.

Contact: uiane@unitedindia.net | (617) 605-9976

Storytelling and Trivia Event Brings Families Together

Date & Time: Saturday, May 2, 2026 | 11:00 AM – 3:30 PM

Location: Om Hindu Community Center, 240 Boston Rd, Billerica, MA

Families are invited to an engaging afternoon of storytelling and trivia competitions for both children and adults. Young participants will take center stage as they share stories, followed by lively trivia sessions led by an expert quizmaster. Food and snacks will be available for purchase.

Register:

Storytelling: https://forms.gle/cduccxFv9MYd2kjv9

Trivia: https://forms.gle/h7LUzPN22JLLEhLX9

Akshaya Patra Boston Gala to Highlight School Meal Initiatives

Date & Time: Sunday, May 3, 2026 | 4:00 PM EST

Location: Burlington Marriott, Burlington, MA

The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA Boston Chapter will host its annual gala, bringing together civic leaders and philanthropists to support school meal programs aimed at improving access to education. The event will feature special guests Vinita Gupta and Desh Deshpande, along with a musical performance by Shirish Nimgaonkar. The program will highlight the impact of school meal initiatives and encourage community support to address classroom hunger.

Desh Deshpande to Spotlight Vinita Gupta at TiE Tuesdays Book Talk

Date & Time: May 5, 2026 | 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Academy of Creative Arts

Desh Deshpande will headline a TiE Tuesdays event hosted by TiE Boston, featuring Silicon Valley pioneer Vinita Gupta and her memoir The Woman In Deed: Road to IPO, Bridge Tables, and Beyond.

The event will focus on Gupta’s journey as the first Indian-American woman to take a company public in the U.S., along with her advocacy for women in tech and achievements as a national bridge champion.

The session includes a moderated discussion, networking, and refreshments. Free for TiE Boston members.

LearnQuest Dance Festival Returns to Framingham with Expanded Program

Date & Time: May 9, 2026 | 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Location: Keefe Regional Technical School

The LearnQuest Dance Festival returns for its third year with a full day of Indian classical dance, ensemble performances, and theatrical productions.

A key highlight is the North American debut of Enchantment, a production on the life of Ravi Shankar, alongside performances including Kathak Yātrā by Shambhavi Dandekar and Sri Krishna Parijatham directed by Sailaja Thummala.

Organized by Pallavi Nagesha, the festival brings together professional artists and local students for a collaborative showcase.

Tickets & Schedule: www.learnquest.org

American India Foundation to Host Annual Gala in Boston

Date & Time: Saturday, May 9, 2026 | 5:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Location: Renaissance Boston Seaport Hotel, Boston, MA

The American India Foundation (AIF) will hold its Annual Gala in Boston, bringing together supporters and community leaders to advance its mission of reducing poverty and strengthening communities through programs in health, education, and livelihoods. The evening will focus on the organization’s ongoing impact and fundraising efforts, with proceeds supporting its development initiatives. AIF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and contributions are tax-deductible under U.S. law.

India Discovery Center to Host Symposium on Panini and Grammar

Date & Time: May 9–10, 2026 | 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Virtual (Zoom)

The India Discovery Center will host the Second Thomas C. Burke Memorial Symposium, a two-day virtual event focused on “Panini and Grammar.” The symposium will explore interdisciplinary themes connecting linguistics, philosophy, mathematics, and cognitive science, drawing from the ancient Sanskrit grammarian Panini.

The program invites scholars and participants to engage in discussions on topics such as the linguistic structure of the Vedas, Paninian verb systems, the relationship between grammar and mathematics, and the evolution of Indo-European languages. Additional areas of focus include word etymology, the neuro-physics of speech, and the intersection of rhythm, sound, and meaning.

Selected papers will be considered for inclusion in the symposium proceedings, with an honorarium offered. The event continues a growing effort to connect classical Indian knowledge systems with contemporary academic inquiry.

Hindu Heritage Day Returns with Cultural Festivities in Lexington

Date & Time: Saturday, May 16, 2026 | 11:00 AM – 3:30 PM

Location: William Diamond Middle School, 99 Hancock St, Lexington, MA

One of the region’s most anticipated cultural gatherings, Hindu Heritage Day offers a lively mela atmosphere with something for everyone. The free event will feature cultural performances, kite flying, ethnic clothing and jewelry vendors, organizational booths, and a variety of food and snacks. Highlights include painting contests for children, art exhibitions for adults, and opportunities to participate in cultural programming or volunteer.

New England Senior Expo Celebrates Community and Culture

Date & Time: Saturday, May 16, 2026 | 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: Burlington, MA

Also hosted by IAGB, the New England Senior Expo & Cultural Exchange is a free event dedicated to seniors and their families. Attendees can access health checkups, community resources, cultural exhibits, and entertainment, along with vendor booths and food options. The event promotes wellness, connection, and cultural exchange across generations.

Sewa Boston to Host UJWAL 2026 Fundraising Gala in Newton

Date: June 13, 2026

Location: Boston Marriott Newton

Sewa Boston will host UJWAL 2026, an evening of live music, dining, and community engagement aimed at supporting local initiatives focused on education and food access.

Proceeds from the event will support Sewa Boston’s Aspire program in Lowell Public Schools, which provides after-school STEM education, as well as efforts to expand access to fresh, hot meals at community colleges through collaboration with World Food Moment.

The event will feature musical performances and bring together community members and supporters for a shared philanthropic cause centered on youth development and food security.

Vision-Aid Presents Broadway-Style Dance Spectacular in Andover

Date & Time: Sunday, July 26, 2026 | 4:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Location: Andover, MA (with virtual streaming on Zoom)

Vision-Aid will present its annual signature production, “Brothers in Arms: The Lions of Sivaganga,” a Broadway-style dance drama celebrating unsung heroes of India’s independence movement. Featuring the story of the Marudhu Brothers and Queen Velu Nachiar, the performance blends classical and folk dance forms in a powerful historical narrative. The event supports Vision-Aid’s mission to aid the visually impaired in India.

Tickets & Sponsorships: www.visionaid.org/event

Vivekananda Family Camp Offers Weeklong Summer Retreat

Date: Sunday, August 16 – Saturday, August 22, 2026

Location: Dublin, NH

Families can look forward to a weeklong residential retreat at the Vivekananda Family Camp in scenic New Hampshire. The camp features comfortable cabin accommodations along with a rich schedule of activities, including educational sessions, hiking, arts and crafts, ziplining, swimming, and boating. With limited capacity and high demand, early registration is strongly encouraged.

Registration: vhpafamilycamp.com