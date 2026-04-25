U.S. Moves to Revoke Citizenship of Convicted Child Exploiter, Citing Fraud in Naturalization Process

WASHINGTON— The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a civil complaint seeking to revoke the citizenship of Hassan Sherjil Khan, a Pakistan-born man convicted of sexually exploiting a minor, alleging he obtained U.S. naturalization through fraud and misrepresentation.

According to court filings, Khan became a naturalized U.S. citizen in May 2013 despite what federal prosecutors describe as years of criminal conduct involving a child. The government contends that his citizenship was “illegally procured” and should be revoked under federal law.

Prosecutors allege that Khan first contacted the victim online in 2007 when she was 11 years old. Over several years, he used internet messaging and video calls to coerce her into sending explicit images and engaging in sexual activity. In April 2012, authorities say, Khan traveled from the United States to England, where the victim lived, and engaged in sexual acts with her when she was 15 and he was 24.

During a later plea hearing, Khan acknowledged his actions, stating in court that he knew his conduct was illegal and expressed remorse.

Despite the alleged conduct, Khan applied for U.S. naturalization in August 2012. In his application and interview, he stated he had not committed crimes for which he had not been arrested. Prosecutors now argue that statement was false and constituted a material misrepresentation.

“Naturalization and U.S. citizenship will not protect sexual predators from the consequences of their acts,” said Brett A. Shumate in a statement. He added that individuals who fail to disclose serious crimes during the naturalization process risk losing their citizenship.

The Justice Department argues that Khan did not meet the legal requirement of “good moral character” for citizenship, citing both the underlying criminal conduct and alleged false statements made under oath. The complaint further alleges that he concealed material facts that would have disqualified him from becoming a U.S. citizen.

Khan was arrested in 2015 after the victim reported the abuse. In January 2016, he pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor and was sentenced to 17 years in prison. He remains incarcerated, with a projected release date of July 2029. At the time of his arrest, he was working as a physician, according to federal authorities.

The government is asking the court to cancel Khan’s naturalization certificate, revoke his citizenship, and bar him from claiming any rights associated with U.S. nationality. The allegations outlined in the civil complaint have not yet been adjudicated.

Denaturalization cases in the United States are relatively rare and are typically pursued in cases involving fraud, war crimes, or serious criminal conduct that was concealed during the immigration process. Under federal law, courts are required to revoke citizenship if it is determined to have been obtained illegally or through willful misrepresentation. (Source: IANS)