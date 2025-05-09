Ved Prakash Sharma’s Iconic Pulp Fiction Novels Set for Cinematic Revival

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Legendary Indian pulp fiction author Ved Prakash Sharma is poised to reach a new generation of fans—this time on the silver screen. In a landmark move, production house Almighty Motion Picture has acquired the audio-visual rights to eight of Sharma’s bestselling novels, signaling a major cinematic revival of one of India’s most beloved literary voices.

Often hailed as the father of Indian pulp fiction, Sharma captivated millions with his high-octane thrillers and emotionally charged storytelling. His books, which have sold in the tens of millions, are known for their suspense, vivid characters, and irresistible mass-market appeal.

Among the titles being adapted are Superstar, Paintra, Dahej Mai Revolver, Jadu Bhara Jaal, and the fan-favorite trilogy—Qatil Ho To Aisa, Shakahari Khanjar, and Madari—along with Naseeb Mera Dushman. These cinematic adaptations aim to reintroduce Sharma’s gripping narratives and iconic characters to contemporary audiences through fresh, visually dynamic storytelling.

“This is more than just an acquisition—it’s a tribute,” said Prabhleen Sandhu, founder of Almighty Motion Picture. “Ved Prakash Sharma was one of India’s most iconic storytellers. His work shaped the landscape of popular Indian literature, and bringing his stories to screen is both a dream and a profound responsibility. We’re incredibly thankful to Shagun Sharma and Madhu Sharma ji for entrusting us with this legacy.”

Shagun Sharma, co-founder of Tulsi Paper Books and the author’s son, added, “This is an emotional moment for our family and fans around the world. Watching my father’s stories take new life through film is a powerful celebration of his legacy. Partnering with Almighty Motion Picture ensures these adaptations will be made with the creativity and respect his work deserves.”

With this ambitious slate, Almighty Motion Picture plans to blend the nostalgia and cultural richness of Sharma’s original stories with the energy and polish of modern cinema. The adaptations promise a return to the golden era of Indian pulp fiction, now reimagined for today’s audiences with intense drama, thrilling plotlines, and unforgettable characters.

Sharma’s fans—and a whole new generation of viewers—can now look forward to seeing the legendary author’s gripping tales brought vividly to life on screen. (Source: IANS)