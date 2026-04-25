India Targets U.S. Southeast for Trade Growth, Highlights Atlanta as Key Gateway

WASHINGTON— India is intensifying its focus on the U.S. Southeast as a strategic region for trade and investment, with officials and industry leaders pointing to Atlanta as a critical hub for expanding economic ties.

The push was highlighted at a business roundtable held April 23, organized by the Consulate General of India in Atlanta in collaboration with the US-India Business Council, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Metro Atlanta Chamber.

The event, themed “Growing the Southern Gateway: Expanding Economic Ties Between Georgia and India,” brought together leaders from government, industry and academia to explore ways to strengthen bilateral trade and investment.

Participants emphasized the Southeast’s growing importance in the India–U.S. economic relationship, citing the region’s logistics infrastructure as a major advantage. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport—one of the world’s busiest airports—and connectivity to the Port of Savannah were identified as key assets that enable Indian companies to efficiently access North American markets.

Indian-American investment in the region has surpassed $12 billion, with Indian firms establishing a strong presence across sectors including technology and advanced manufacturing. Speakers noted that this reflects a deepening and increasingly diversified commercial relationship.

Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan opened the session, underscoring the Consulate’s focus on strengthening partnerships in trade, technology and investment. Atul Keshap highlighted the importance of state-level collaboration in advancing the bilateral economic corridor.

Discussions focused on priority sectors such as logistics, manufacturing, energy and emerging technologies, as well as the need to build more resilient global supply chains. Participants also called for improved market access for small and medium-sized enterprises and stronger platforms for business matchmaking and investment facilitation.

A presentation on the India–U.S. Trade Facilitation Portal outlined its role in connecting verified exporters and importers, supporting cross-border business engagement.

The event also featured millet-based dishes, reflecting India’s efforts to promote sustainable and nutritious food systems globally.

Officials said the Consulate’s emphasis on the “3Ts”—trade, technology and tourism—across the Southeastern United States is aligned with broader efforts to expand bilateral trade between India and United States to $500 billion by 2030.

Organizers said they expect the discussions to lead to concrete collaborations, further positioning Atlanta and the broader Southeast as a key node in the growing India–U.S. economic partnership. (Source: IANS)