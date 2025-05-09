Shreya Ghoshal Postpones Mumbai Concert Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Celebrated playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has postponed her highly anticipated Mumbai concert, originally scheduled for May 10 as part of her All Hearts Tour, citing the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan.

Ghoshal took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, expressing her heartfelt disappointment over the delay.

“My dearest fans, with a heavy heart, I want to share that my homecoming concert in Mumbai, part of the All Hearts Tour and scheduled for May 10 at Jio World Garden, BKC, will be postponed due to the current events unfolding in our beloved country,” she wrote.

She emphasized that the decision was made out of solidarity and respect for the nation during a challenging time. “This concert means the world to me, and I was looking forward to sharing a powerful evening with all of you. But as an artist and a citizen, I feel a deep responsibility to stand with the country right now.”

Ghoshal reassured fans that the event is not canceled but merely postponed. “We will reunite soon—stronger and more united than ever,” she added.

For those who have already purchased tickets, Ghoshal confirmed that they will remain valid for the rescheduled date. “A new date will be announced very soon, and all tickets purchased will remain valid. Our exclusive ticketing partner, BookMyShow, will contact all ticket holders with updates and further instructions.”

She concluded the message with a note of gratitude and concern: “Thank you to each and every one of you for your understanding and support. Until then, please stay safe and take care of one another.”

This is the second postponement in Ghoshal’s tour due to recent national events. Her concert in Surat, originally set for April 26, was also called off in the aftermath of the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Organizers issued full refunds for that show.

As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to rise, artists like Ghoshal are choosing to prioritize safety and national unity, even as they prepare to reconnect with their fans when the time is right. (Source: IANS)