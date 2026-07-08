FBI Announces $50,000 Reward For Goldy Brar Amid Organized Crime Crackdown

Washington — The FBI has announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of gangster Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, who is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group.

Announcing the reward in a post on X, the FBI said, “The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Satinderjeet Singh, wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California and across the United States and Canada.”

According to the FBI, Singh is based in the United States and is allegedly the leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group’s operations in North America.

In a statement, the federal agency said, “On July 1, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh in the United States District Court, Central District of California, Los Angeles, California, after he was charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Conspiracy; Conspiracy to Interfere and Attempted Interference with Commerce by Extortion; and Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances.”

The FBI said Singh has known ties to Sacramento and Fresno in California, as well as connections in Canada, India and Mexico.

The announcement came hours after U.S. federal prosecutors charged gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar with allegedly orchestrating the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Bishnoi and Brar were among 37 defendants named in three federal indictments filed under “Operation Hard Ball,” a coordinated law enforcement crackdown targeting organized crime groups allegedly involved in violent crimes, extortion and international narcotics trafficking.

Federal prosecutors have alleged that Bishnoi and Brar directed the assassination of Nijjar, who was allegedly shot dead by two gunmen outside a Sikh temple in Surrey. (Source: IANS)