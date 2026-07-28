Shilpa Shetty Denies Viral Reservation Remarks, Calls Them Fabricated

Mumbai–Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has denied making viral remarks about India’s reservation system, calling the statements attributed to her “completely fabricated” and “malicious garbage.”

Shetty addressed the claims on X and urged the public not to believe the posts circulating in her name.

“I am shocked to see fake statements on reservation falsely attached to my name. This is completely fabricated, malicious garbage. Do not fall for this fake news!” she wrote.

A screenshot purporting to show an Instagram story posted by the actress has circulated widely on social media. The post included comments criticizing caste-based reservations, but Shetty said she had not made or shared the statement.

The fabricated post began circulating as discussions over reviewing or ending the reservation system gained traction online, particularly among some general-category applicants.

Shetty was most recently seen in “KD: The Devil,” a Kannada-language action thriller written and directed by Prem. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi.

She is also appearing as host of “Maa Hai Na,” a reality cooking series in which celebrity contestants compete alongside a parent or adult child in cooking challenges and comedy segments.

Shetty made her film debut in the 1993 thriller “Baazigar” and later appeared in movies including “Main Khiladi Tu Anari” and “Jaanwar.” (Source: IANS)