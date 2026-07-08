U.S. Charges Punjab Police Officer In Organized Crime Probe

Washington — U.S. prosecutors have charged a Punjab police officer in a sweeping racketeering case, alleging that he worked with an organized crime syndicate to falsely implicate victims in a murder case and extort money by threatening criminal prosecution.

The allegations are contained in one of three federal indictments unsealed Tuesday as part of “Operation Hard Ball,” a multinational investigation targeting organized crime groups accused of murder, extortion, drug trafficking and other crimes across the United States, Canada and Europe.

The indictment identifies Gurinderjit Singh, also known as Gurinderjit Singh Nagra, Gurinder Jeet Singh and Rajinder Singh, as a police officer in Punjab. He has been charged with attempted interference with commerce by extortion.

According to prosecutors, the officer allegedly worked with members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria organized crime group to falsely implicate victims in India in the January 2026 murder of a man identified in court documents only as “B.S.” before demanding money to remove their names from the criminal case.

Announcing the charges in Los Angeles, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bilal A. Essayli said the indictment alleges the gang “would partner with corrupt law enforcement officials in India to falsely accuse enemies of crimes within India.”

“One of the defendants, Gurinder… Singh is a police chief in India charged with attempting to extort victims here in Los Angeles by threatening to file a false murder charge against them in India,” Essayli said.

According to the indictment, Gurlal Singh, an alleged member of the Bhagwanpuria organization, provided information about one victim to Gurinderjit Singh “for purposes of falsely accusing” the individual of murder. The officer then allegedly contacted the victim’s father and told him that criminal charges would be filed.

Prosecutors further allege that the officer warned the family that unless money was paid, the victim, the victim’s father and the victim’s sister would all be named as accused in the murder investigation.

The indictment also alleges that on May 24, 2026, Gurinderjit Singh participated in a press conference in Punjab where he publicly accused members of the family of giving “a contract” to have the victim murdered and announced they would be formally named as accused.

The following day, according to prosecutors, he allegedly told the victim’s father that “Gurlal” was “with me” and that two of the three family members could be removed from the case in exchange for payment.

The Jaggu Bhagwanpuria indictment alleges the criminal organization corrupted law enforcement officials in India and used false criminal cases as part of extortion schemes against perceived rivals.

Prosecutors allege the gang sought to undermine confidence in public institutions while generating revenue through extortion, drug trafficking, firearms dealing and other criminal activities.

The U.S. charges against Gurinderjit Singh are part of a broader case involving 37 defendants accused of participating in three transnational organized crime groups operating across several countries. (Source: IANS)