Sourav Ganguly Calls ICC Hall Of Fame Induction A ‘Huge Honor’

New Delhi — Former India captain Sourav Ganguly expressed gratitude after being named as the latest inductee into the ICC Hall of Fame, calling it a “huge honour” to be included alongside some of the biggest names in cricket.

Ganguly, who turned 54 on Thursday, is set to become the 12th Indian overall and the 10th Indian men’s cricketer to receive the recognition.

“Thank you ICC and Chairman Jay shah @JayShah for inducting me in the hall of fame .. it’s a huge honour ..One of the 10 Indians to be inducted in the hall of fame ever .. Amazing to be a part of some great names .. @bcci,” Ganguly posted on X.

One of India’s finest ODI batters, Ganguly scored 11,363 runs in 311 ODIs, including 22 centuries, and also took 132 wickets. He also made 7,212 runs in 113 Test matches.

After retiring as a player, Ganguly served as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, including during the Covid-19 pandemic. He currently heads the Cricket Association of Bengal, serves as head coach of Pretoria Capitals in SA20 and is director of cricket at Delhi Capitals in the IPL and WPL.

Known as the “God of the off-side,” Ganguly took over as India captain in 2000 during the match-fixing crisis and helped reshape the team’s identity.

He brought a more aggressive and confident approach to Indian cricket, especially overseas. Under his captaincy, India won the 2002 NatWest Trophy, shared the 2002 Champions Trophy, reached the 2003 ODI World Cup final and secured a historic Test series win in Pakistan in 2004. He also led India during the famous 2001 Test victory over Australia at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The International Cricket Council is expected to make the formal announcement on July 11 at the conclusion of its annual conference in Edinburgh.

Previous Indian inductees into the ICC Hall of Fame include Bishan Singh Bedi, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Vinoo Mankad, Diana Edulji, Virender Sehwag, Neetu David and MS Dhoni. (Source: IANS)