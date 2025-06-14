Don’t Label ‘Akkenam’ as Woman-Centric, Says Actress Keerthi Pandiyan

- Advertisement -

Chennai– Actress Keerthi Pandiyan, who plays the lead role in director Uday K’s upcoming film Akkenam, urged audiences on Saturday not to categorize the film as a “woman-centric” project. Speaking at the audio and trailer launch, she emphasized that while the film features a female protagonist, its story and themes are universally relevant.

“This is not a film only for women or just a women-centric film,” Keerthi said. “It’s about a character—who happens to be a woman—facing a certain situation and how she overcomes it. The story could apply to anyone, regardless of gender.”

The film is particularly special for Keerthi, as she stars alongside her father, veteran actor Arun Pandiyan. She also revealed that she plays the role of a cab driver, a character she deeply connected with due to her love for driving.

“I’ve always loved driving. If I weren’t an actor, I think I would’ve been a racer,” she quipped.

Recounting how the project began, Keerthi shared that director Uday first contacted her via WhatsApp, sending her a link to his short film Yaakai Thiri. She was impressed by the narrative style and even more so by Uday’s commitment to retain the same team from the short film for the feature.

“He had a clear vision and a firm stand on his team. I respected that a lot,” she said.

Keerthi also highlighted her commitment to socially responsible storytelling.

“From accidents to wars, so much is happening around us every day. I constantly ask myself: ‘What can I do to contribute?’ My answer is through art. Even if it’s a small impact, I want the stories I tell and the characters I play to be meaningful and responsible,” she added.

Director Uday offered insight into the meaning behind the film’s title. Akkenam, he explained, is derived from the Tamil alphabet Aayutha Ezhuthu, symbolized by three dots. The title was chosen because the film revolves around three key characters—each representing one of those symbolic points.

The film is produced by Arun Pandian, along with Saravana Kumar and A.K. Sekar, and is set for release on July 4.

The technical crew includes:

Cinematography by Vignesh Govindarajan

Music by Barath Veeraraghavan

Editing by Devathyan

Co-direction by Bhuvaneshwaran

Art direction by Raja

Stunt choreography by PC Stunts

With a compelling premise and strong cast, Akkenam promises to be a thought-provoking film that transcends gender-based labels. (Source: IANS)