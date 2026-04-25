CAPAC Lawmakers Condemn Trump Remarks on Indian and Chinese Immigrants

WASHINGTON— Lawmakers from the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) and other political leaders have condemned a recent social media post by Donald Trump targeting Indian and Chinese immigrants, describing the remarks as divisive and harmful.

In a joint statement, CAPAC Chair Grace Meng, along with members including Ted Lieu, Judy Chu, Ami Bera, Suhas Subramanyam, Pramila Jayapal, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Shri Thanedar said they were “deeply outraged” by comments that referred to India and China in derogatory terms and characterized immigrants as criminals.

“At a time when hate incidents against South Asian communities are on the rise, and one in four Americans view Chinese Americans as a threat, this kind of rhetoric pours fuel on an already dangerous fire,” the lawmakers said.

They added that such remarks reflect “a disturbing pattern” of rhetoric that risks legitimizing prejudice and called on national leaders to represent all Americans with dignity and respect.

In a separate statement, Lieu drew parallels to historical discrimination, referencing the Japanese American internment during World War II, when more than 100,000 Japanese Americans were forcibly relocated. He said Asian Americans have long been treated as “perpetual foreigners” and warned against repeating that history.

Lieu also cited his personal experience as an immigrant and U.S. military veteran, emphasizing the contributions of immigrant communities to the country.

Other political figures echoed the criticism. Kirsten Gillibrand described the remarks as “despicable,” while Jayapal called them “insulting” and rooted in exclusionary thinking. Greg Stanton said such statements risk normalizing division at a time when hate crimes against South Asian communities are already increasing.

The Hindu American Foundation also criticized the comments, stating they carry “serious implications” and reaffirming the role of Asian Americans as integral contributors to U.S. society.

The controversy comes amid ongoing national debates over immigration, citizenship, and identity, with advocacy groups reporting increased incidents of bias and discrimination affecting Asian American communities in recent years. (Source: IANS)