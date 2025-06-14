Air India Begins One-Time Boeing 787 Safety Checks Following Ahmedabad Crash

- Advertisement -

New Delhi — Air India on Saturday confirmed that it is in the process of completing mandatory one-time safety inspections on its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, as directed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The move follows the tragic crash of Flight AI 171, a London-bound aircraft from Ahmedabad, which claimed numerous lives.

In an official statement shared on social media platform X, the airline announced that nine of its Boeing 787 aircraft have already undergone the required safety checks.

“Air India is in the process of completing the one-time safety checks directed by the Indian aviation regulator, DGCA. These checks are being carried out on the Boeing 787 fleet as they return to India, before being cleared for their next operations,” the airline said.

The statement added that the airline is “on track to complete this process for the remaining 24 aircraft within the timeline provided by the regulator.”

These inspections are being conducted on Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft equipped with Genx engines. According to DGCA’s directive, the comprehensive checks include inspections of critical systems such as fuel lines, cabin air compressors, hydraulic systems, flight control mechanisms, and engine components.

The safety checks are scheduled to begin from June 15, and compliance reports must be submitted to the DGCA. Investigations into the cause of the crash are still underway.

While underscoring the importance of the inspections, Air India also cautioned passengers that longer turnaround times may lead to flight delays, especially on long-haul international routes operating under strict airport curfews.

The airline has advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport and is offering full refunds or complimentary rescheduling to those affected by delays or cancellations due to the ongoing safety reviews.

Meanwhile, Tata Sons, the parent company of Air India, reiterated its commitment to supporting the families of victims. The company announced a compensation of ₹1 crore for the next of kin of each deceased individual—passengers, crew members, and people on the ground.

A spokesperson added that Tata Sons will also cover all medical expenses for those injured in the crash, ensuring both immediate care and long-term support. (Source: IANS)