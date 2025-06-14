Hunar Hali Gandhi reflects on her portrayal of Kaikeyi in ‘Veer Hanuman’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Actress Hunar Hali Gandhi is earning widespread praise for her compelling portrayal of Queen Kaikeyi in the mythological television series Veer Hanuman. Her performance brings to life a richly layered character—equal parts fierce warrior, devoted wife, and loving mother.

With a powerful screen presence, Hunar has added depth and nuance to a role often seen in one dimension. Speaking about her journey with the character, she shared:

“I’m incredibly grateful to God for the opportunity to play Kaikeyi. It’s one of the most layered and powerful roles I’ve had in my 18-year career. Kaikeyi is not just the queen people think they know—she’s a fiery warrior, a devoted mother, and a woman whose decisions are driven by intense love and duty.”

Taking on the role wasn’t without its challenges, particularly on the personal front. Hunar revealed the decision to join the show wasn’t made lightly:

“It wasn’t easy, especially because my daughter was so young at the time. But once I heard the narration, I was moved beyond words—it was an instant yes. The shoot can be physically and emotionally demanding, but the energy on set is infectious. We laugh, we learn, and we push each other to give our best every day.”

Beyond the artistic fulfillment, Hunar noted that playing Kaikeyi has given her a renewed appreciation for balancing personal and professional commitments—an experience many working mothers can relate to.

Over her career, Hunar Hali Gandhi has featured in several popular TV shows including Grihasti, 12/24 Karol Bagh, Sasural Genda Phool, Chhal – Sheh Aur Maat, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Patiala Babes, and Gauna – Ek Pratha.

Veer Hanuman also stars Mahir Pandhi as Bali and Sugreev, Arav Chowdharry as Kesari, Sayli Salunkhe as Anjani, and Aan Tiwari as Bal Hanuman.

The show airs Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM on Sony SAB. (Source: IANS)