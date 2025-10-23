Chandar Kanta Vaid Passes Away at 86, Longtime Boston Resident and Devoted Community Member

- Advertisement -

LEEDS, MA — The Greater Boston Indian community and friends across Massachusetts are mourning the passing of Chandar Kanta Vaid, a beloved figure remembered for her warmth, generosity, and lifelong dedication to family and faith.

She passed away peacefully on October 20, 2025, in Leeds, Massachusetts, at the age of 86.

Born in India on January 15, 1939, Chandar Vaid was known for her kind spirit, sense of humor, and remarkable work ethic. After emigrating to the United States in the late 1960s with her husband, Kidar Vaid, and their sons, she built a meaningful life rooted in hard work, community, and compassion.

For more than three decades, Chandar worked as a technician at Orion Research Company in Boston, where she was admired for her professionalism and dedication. Outside of work, she shared her skill and creativity as a part-time seamstress, providing traditional tailoring for members of the Indian community while also managing the joys and responsibilities of raising three sons.

Friends and family fondly recall her as an accomplished hostess and cook, whose Beacon Street home was a welcoming place for gatherings filled with laughter, music, and delicious food.

A devout member of the Shivalaya Temple in Medford, Chandar’s deep faith was central to her life. She participated actively in temple events and was a familiar and cherished presence in the community. Alongside her husband, Kidar, she was a founding member of the United India Association of New England, helping to establish one of the region’s earliest cultural organizations.

Her pastimes reflected her vibrant personality—she loved Bingo, card games, singing, and daily prayer, and found great joy in entertaining and connecting with others.

Chandar was preceded in death by her husband, Kidar Vaid; her parents, Dina and Hira Devi Bhardwaj; and her siblings Raj Kumar, Maharaj Kumar, Satya Sharma, Bhagwati Sharma, and Tej Bati. She is survived by her sons Kuldip (Ananya), Pardip (Gretchen Werle), and Jaideep (Priya Kumar); grandchildren Sonika, Sarvani, Shailin, Shaunik, Terrence (Kelly), Cynthia (Matt), Neil (Chinami), Karina, and Sabrina; and great-grandson Caleb. She also leaves behind her devoted niece Sneh Sharma, who provided loving companionship in her later years, as well as former daughters-in-law Pamela Dutta and Cheryl Vaid, who remained part of her extended family circle.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring Street, West Roxbury, followed by funeral and cremation services. A Puja, Bhajan, and lunch in her honor will take place on Saturday, November 1, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Shivalaya Temple, 407R Mystic Avenue, Medford.

The family expressed deep gratitude to the staff at Rockridge Retirement Community, Linda Manor, and Pioneer Valley Hospice for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shivalaya Temple, 407R Mystic Avenue, Medford, MA, in memory of Chandar Kanta Vaid — a woman whose life embodied service, devotion, and the enduring power of family and faith.

(Obituary information courtesy of the Daily Hampshire Gazette, published October 24, 2025.)