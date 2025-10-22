Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra’s New York Diwali Party Lights Up with Family and Friends

MUMBAI– Priyanka Chopra brought the magic of Diwali to New York, celebrating the festival of lights with family, friends, and a few guests who experienced its charm for the first time.

The actress looked radiant in a red traditional outfit, while husband Nick Jonas wore a cream embroidered sherwani. Their daughter, Malti Marie, matched her dad in an adorable frock, helping mom decorate and joining in the Lakshmi puja. Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, was also part of the intimate celebration.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “This Diwali was full of heart and love. Sharing this festival with people who haven’t discovered its beauty was the highlight this year. Especially Malti’s friends.”

Earlier, she gave fans a peek at Malti’s own Diwali party at their U.S. home, showing the toddler in a yellow outfit with pigtails and a tiny tattoo, captioning it, “Malti’s Diwali party was lit.”

Priyanka ended her post wishing everyone “love, joy, prosperity, and happiness” for the new year.

Sara Ali Khan Finds Her Soul in Kedarnath

MUMBAI– Sara Ali Khan says there’s one place on Earth that feels like home every single time — Kedarnath.

The actress shared dreamy photos and videos from her recent trip to the sacred Himalayan town, calling it “the only place in the world that feels totally familiar and still leaves me awestruck.” Dressed in traditional wear, Sara was seen praying, posing with locals, and soaking in the mountain sunsets.

“Thank you for giving me everything that I have and making me everything that I am,” she wrote on Instagram, adding “Jai Shree Kedar.”

Kedarnath holds deep meaning for Sara, who shot her debut film there in 2018 and often returns to reconnect with the divine.

Up next, the ‘Simmba’ star will pair with Ayushmann Khurrana in the romantic comedy “Pati Patni Aur Woh 2.” She was last seen in Anurag Basu’s “Metro… In Dino.”

Parineeti Chopra’s Brother Shares Adorable Birthday Post as She Welcomes Baby Boy

MUMBAI– Parineeti Chopra’s birthday was extra special this year, coming just days after she and husband Raghav Chadha welcomed their baby boy.

Her brother, Shivang Chopra, marked the occasion with a playful Instagram post, writing, “Happy Birthday to the dude who became a mother recently! Love you didi.” He shared a selfie of the siblings at a cricket stadium and a video showing Parineeti whispering something funny in his ear.

Shivang, a doctor who studied at King’s College London, is the youngest of the Chopra siblings and shares a close bond with Parineeti and their brother Sahaj.

Parineeti and Raghav announced their son’s arrival on October 19, posting, “He’s finally here! Our baby boy… Arms full, our hearts are fuller.” The couple tied the knot in an intimate Udaipur ceremony in September 2023.

Ayushmann Khurrana Visits Siddhivinayak After ‘Thamma’ Becomes His Biggest Hit Yet

MUMBAI– Ayushmann Khurrana offered prayers at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple to thank Lord Ganesha after his latest film, ‘Thamma,’ smashed records to become his career’s biggest opener.

The horror-comedy raked in an impressive ₹25.11 crore on its first day, marking the strongest debut in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and topping hits like ‘Stree,’ ‘Bhediya,’ and ‘Munjya.’

Joined by co-producer Amar Kaushik, Ayushmann sought blessings for the film’s success. Starring Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, ‘Thamma’ hit theaters on Diwali and follows a historian who accidentally turns into a vampire while battling an ancient curse.

Calling it the “tentpole” of his career, Ayushmann said he always dreamed of releasing a film on Diwali, a festival usually ruled by Bollywood’s biggest stars.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, ‘Thamma’ is now setting the stage for a full-fledged franchise.

Anupam Kher Says Success Means Taking Risks, Not Playing Safe

MUMBAI– Anupam Kher believes in breaking molds, not fitting into them. The veteran actor reflected on his unconventional career, saying it’s always been about “taking risks” and refusing to accept mediocrity.

Kher recalled playing a 65-year-old in his debut film Saaransh at just 28, acting in English films despite a Hindi-medium background, and writing books about life instead of acting. “It’s about thinking of yourself as different but no less,” he wrote on Instagram.

In a video set to Rascal Flatts’ “Life Is a Highway,” Kher shared his excitement about driving in Switzerland for the first time, calling it an empowering experience.

“It’s about being ready to fall but getting up again and again,” he said. “Try things you think you can’t — because Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara. Kuch bhi ho sakta hai!” (Source: IANS)