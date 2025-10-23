Lights, Impact, and Celebration: The Desai Foundation Hosts 12th Annual Diwali on the Hudson Gala in New York City

- Advertisement -

New York, NY —Over 400 supporters of The Desai Foundation gathered for the 12th annual Diwali on the Hudson, New York City’s premier and longest-running Diwali charity event, held on October 16 at HK Hall.

The celebration was hosted by The Desai Foundation, an organization dedicated to empowering women and children through community programs that elevate health, livelihood, and menstrual equity in rural India.

The evening brought together a vibrant community of philanthropists, creatives, entrepreneurs, and changemakers. It also marked a major milestone for the Foundation — celebrating 11 million lives impacted — and featured a Times Square billboard takeover spotlighting its transformative work across India. The campaign served as a powerful symbol of grassroots change shining on one of the world’s biggest stages.

“As we light up New York this Diwali, we’re not only celebrating our culture — we’re celebrating dignity, opportunity, and the 11 million lives that have been touched by our programs,” said Megha Desai, President of The Desai Foundation. “Let’s remember that this light we share here in New York reaches all the way to rural India — illuminating the paths of women and girls who are building brighter futures for themselves and their communities. May this Diwali remind us that joy and generosity travel together, and that when we lift others, we all shine a little brighter.”

Sindhya Valloppillil, Board Member of The Desai Foundation, contributor for Forbes, and entrepreneur, added: “Being part of The Desai Foundation has been almost a spiritual experience — because when you see the real impact on women and children in rural India, you realize this isn’t just charity. It’s transformation. What I love most about the Foundation is that it doesn’t just give money — it gives dignity and opportunity. And when you give dignity and opportunity, you don’t just change individual lives — you uplift entire communities.”

“This year marked our most successful Diwali on the Hudson yet,” said Colby Siegel, Director of Partnerships and Advocacy at The Desai Foundation. “It’s a true testament to the Foundation’s exponential growth and the generosity of our community, whose support allows us to expand our programs and deepen our impact. It’s a joy to see this event come together each year, knowing it fuels such meaningful change.”

Hosted by CBS News Correspondent Shanelle Kaul, the gala featured a live performance by Shevya, an electrifying South Asian artist blending traditional roots with modern beats. Guests enjoyed food and a premium open bar provided by Desi Galli, Rampur Whiskey, Kolkata Chai Co., Stitched Sweets, Mr. Paanwalla, and others.

A spirited hand-raise auction exceeded fundraising goals, while 100% of ticket sales supported The Desai Foundation’s programs in health, livelihood, and menstrual equity, ensuring that women and girls in rural India continue to thrive.