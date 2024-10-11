Bollywood Roundup: SRK, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

SRK, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan get excited seeing this superstar

Mumbai– Aamir Khan is one of the biggest superstars from Bollywood but there’s someone who Aamir considers the biggest superstar of India.

Aamir recently appeared on the latest episode of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ along with his son Junaid.

The promo shared by the makers of the show on Friday shows the Bollywood superstar saying into the camera, “Don’t tell Amit ji ko pata nahi chalna chaahiye ki hum log aaj show pe hain (Amitabh sir shouldn’t know that we are on the show today)”.

When Big B saw the father-son duo, he seemed to be pleasantly surprised. It then shows Aamir dancing to the superhit track ‘Jooma Chumma De De’ from the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Hum’.

Aamir then went on to ask the audience, “When I was a kid, who was the superstar?” To which the audience replied by saying Big B’s name.

He then said, “Now, when I’m getting old, who is the superstar?”.

The crowd once again took Big B’s name.

Aamir then shared that people often say that Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and him walk in, everyone gets up as a mark of respect, he then said SRK, Salman and he stand up when Big B walks in.

Earlier, another clip from the show, showcased Aamir sharing the evidence of being Amitabh Bachchan’s biggest fan. In the video, Aamir asks Big B, the date of his marriage with actress Jaya Bachchan. The senior actor remembers it vividly as he replies in a heartbeat, June 3, 1973.

To this Aamir asks Big B to tender an evidence for the date. A flummoxed Big B looks at the oddball that Aamir threw at him. However, Aamir tells him that he has evidence of Big B’s marriage to Jaya before he goes on to furnish a copy of the wedding invitation of Jaya and Amitabh. The ‘Ghajini’ actor then tells him, “I have provided the evidence for being the number 1 fan of yours”.

When Rohit Shetty lauded Ranveer Singh for his versatility

Mumbai– Director Rohit Shetty, who is gearing up for his upcoming action spectacle ‘Singham Again’ once heaped praise on actor Ranveer Singh, who essays the role of Simmba in the former’s fabled cop universe.

Rohit even went to the length of calling Ranveer his brother, and lauded the actor for his ability to effortlessly swing between different characters.

Rohit told YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, “He (Ranveer) wants to spread happiness among people. I have done three films with him.And not just films, our relationship is like brothers. He talks about everything with me, everything. He trusts me that much. And most important thing is that he can do ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ and ‘Simmba’, all three which is rare”.

He further mentioned, “It’s not everyone’s cup of tea to do ‘Simmba’. He is very hardworking. I mean, he will have the same energy at 9:00 am, and he will have the same energy at 2:00 am. He doesn’t think about anything else when he is at work and that’s what I like about him. He is the next superstar. He has almost become a superstar. But now, who’s next? That is Ranveer Singh”.

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty are a director-actor duo who have worked together in blockbusters like ‘Simmba’, ‘Sooryavanshi’ (cameo appearance), and ‘Cirkus’.

Meanwhile, ‘Singham Again’, which went on floors in September 2023, features the biggest stars of Hindi cinema including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. ‘Singham Again’ marks the fifth instalment of Shetty’s Cop Universe, and is a sequel to ‘Singham Returns’.

The film is set to have a box-office clash with the Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ on Diwali.

Janhvi Kapoor shot in ‘life threatening’ situations for ‘Devara: Part 1’

Mumbai– Actress Janhvi Kapoor was in life threatening situations while shooting for the song “Chuttamale” from the Jr. NTR-starrer “Devara: Part 1”.

Janhvi took to Instagram, where she shared some throwback moments from her shoot schedule in Thailand. She shared that she shot for the popular track in a jellyfish filled water. The actress also shared several moments from the shoot.

In a video, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes moment from the song “Chuttamale” and was heard saying: “This might be the most life threatening moment… I am going into jellyfish infested waters. Nothing but a thin silk saree to protect me. I hope I survive, I hope it is worth it. I hope it is a memorable shot.”

In another slide, she showcased the “beware” sign as the water is infested with Jellyfish, whose stinging cells in their tentacles can injure humans.

In one clip, the actress was seen talking about climbing “really sharp rock” and then coming to the dangerous waters. The clips were of the shoot, the actress making sand-castles, going to the location in a jetty and taking a selfie with Janvi making a funny face at the camera.

For the caption, she wrote: “Too late for some #Chuttamale BTS? I think not.”

Talking about the next part of the movie, filmmaker Koratala Siva it will feature the actress more.

He said: “She can bring plenty of freshness into the movie and have multiple dimensions to her character which will be unfolded in part 2. There is a lot of drama for her and surprising twists &amp; turns that could happen with her character.

“You will have to wait and watch part 2 to see more of Janhvi!” Siva said.

Talking about “Devara: Part 1”, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan and Murali Sharma.

Kajol gets into Jaya Bachchan mode

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kajol, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie ‘Do Patti’, took a strong stance on paying respect to Goddess Durga on Friday.

The actress attended a recent Durga Pooja celebration, and sought blessings from the Goddess in the city on Friday with her husband Ajay Devgn and their son Yug.

At the event, there was some commotion, and a few people were seen wearing their shoes near the pandal. The actress, in a passionate moment, asked the people around the idol to remove their shoes, and was visibly upset. At one point, with her giving an earful to the culprits, it felt that she entered the Jaya Bachchan mode as the latter is known for her no nonsense personnel.

When people around paid no heed, the actress took to the microphone, and emphatically said, “Get off the stage with your shoes. Anyone wearing shoes, get out. Have some respect; it’s pooja”.

Her passionate plea underscores the importance of honouring the sacredness of the rituals, encouraging everyone to engage in the festivities with the reverence they deserve. Kajol was not alone in her commitment to preserving the festival’s integrity.

Durga pooja embodies the rich heritage and devotion associated with the worship of Goddess Durga. Kajol’s intervention was to maintain the sanctity of the occasion.

People took to the comments section and had different reactions to the actress’s stand. Some commended her while others commented in jest.

One user wrote, “She did the right thing. I don’t support shouting but if people don’t have the basic decency of removing shoes before going near the goddess, shouting is required”.

Another wrote, “Ye day by day Jaya bacchan kyo banti ja rahi he? (Why is she becoming Jaya Bachchan day by day)”.

A third wrote, “Jaya bacchan 2.0”.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter was not seen at the event. Kajol opted for a purple and pink ombre shaded saree, while her husband Ajay and her son Yug twinned in navy blue Indian wear. In one video the star family is seen posing for the pictures in front of Goddess Durga’s idol.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, whose film ‘Jigra’ released on Friday, was also seen at the event where Tanishaa Mukerji, was present at the event. The presence of these celebrities adds to the celebration’s vibrancy while also highlighting the importance of respecting the traditions behind it.

Earlier, Alia’a husband, Ranbir Kapoor was also seen at a Durga pandal in the city along with actress Rani Mukerji as he gears up to star in the fourth instalment of ‘Dhoom’ produced by Rani’s husband Aditya Chopra.

Shilpa Shetty remembers father Surendra Shetty on eighth death anniversary

Mumbai– On her father Surendra Shetty’s eighth death anniversary on Friday, actress Shilpa Shetty remembered her father and said that she “misses him.”

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she posted a monochrome image of her father. In the throwback picture, she is seen hugging him.

“11th October 2016, 8 years. We miss you,” she wrote.

Shilpa’s father Surendra Shetty breathed his last on October 11 at his Versova residence following a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he was declared dead.

On the personal front, Shilpa had married Raj in November 2009. The couple have two children– son Viaan, and daughter Samisha.

Shilpa had made her acting debut with the 1993 thriller movie ‘Baazigar’. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles. She then went on to feature in movies like ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, ‘Pardesi Babu’, ‘Dhadkan’, ‘Garv: Pride &amp; Honour’, ‘Life in a… Metro’, ‘Hungama 2’, and ‘Nikamma’.

Recently, she has starred in the comedy drama ‘Sukhee’, directed by Sonal Joshi. It also features Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral.

Shilpa has also featured as Tara in ‘Indian Police Force’, created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash.

The series stars Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi.

She will be next seen as Sathyavathi Agnihotri in ‘KD-The Devil’. The upcoming Kannada action film is directed by Prem and produced by Suprith under KVN Productions. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt.

The actress recently spoke about how women are often associated with sacrifice instead they should be linked with strength and power.

Shilpa was a guest on the singing based reality show “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa”, which has Sachin-Jigar, Sachet Parampara and Guru Randhwa as the mentors, and Vipul Roy and Salman Ali as the hosts this time around.

In the show, Shilpa said: “Usually when we talk about women it is often associated with sacrifices, but I believe that- Ek Naari ko Himmat aur Taakat se associate karna chahiye.”

Alia Bhatt’s future plans include ‘more movies, babies and lots of travel’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has revealed her future plans and it includes making more movies, having more babies and jet-setting to several places.

Asked about her future, Alia expressed a mix of personal and professional aspirations as she said: “Hopefully many more movies, not just as an actor but hopefully also as a producer. More babies, lots of travel, and just a healthy, happy, simple, quiet, peaceful, full-of-nature life.”

The actress got married to Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022, after dating for a few years. The couple welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022.

Talking about which films of hers and husband Ranbir’s she would want Raha to watch when she grows up, Alia shared the list during IMDb’s Icons Only Segment.

She said: “I think for me, maybe ‘Student of the Year’ because honestly, it’s the youngest, most chill film that kids could watch. And that is my first film. Although I am not really proud of my performance in that film, but it’s full of songs, and I think she would really enjoy that.”

For Ranbir, Alia chose “Barfi!”

“I think that’s a very child-friendly film.”

Alia, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Jigra”, revealed which performance brought the biggest change in her as a performer.

“I think the first film where I felt a significant shift in my personality was the film ‘Highway’. Maybe it was because I was on the road for so long, away from home. The first time I really had an experience like that was like going away to college but only my college was a film set.”

She continued: “Perhaps after that, it was a film like ‘Udta Punjab,’ which was a character that made me very uncomfortable. But I think this is the first and only film that I have gone method on. I actually physically shut down from the rest of the world, emotionally shut down for the time period that I was shooting the film.”

She then said “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” which Alia said the she was the same actor after she walked off that set, only because of the experience.

Alia added: “It was being directed by Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and you’re never the same actor after you’re directed by him.”

The 31-year-old actress went on to discuss the crucial role her family has played in her journey, which began in 2012.

“My family, apart from the fact that they are also connected to movies and were connected prior to me being in the movies, the fact that they understand the way it works, that helps a lot. But apart from that, I think what they really prepared me for is that nothing prepares you for what you are about to be on.”

“You have to have the thickest skin. You have to be very hard-working and even after getting any sort of accolade or love, you still can’t believe that that will stay on forever. If you’re the best actor in the room, soon there will be another actor that will walk into the room who will be better than you.”

She concluded: “So what you can do is keep the hard work consistent and keep the goodness and kindness to people consistent so they like working with you.” (IANS)