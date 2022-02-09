Bollywood Roundup: Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Yami Gautam Dhar, and more…

Sonu Sood rescues 19-year-old accident victim

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Sonu Sood saved the life of a 19-year-old boy after the latter was involved in a serious road accident on Monday in Moga, Punjab. The accident took place at a flyover where Sonu was passing through.

The actor, upon seeing the state of the crashed car, stepped out and rescued the boy, who was in an unconscious condition. What made the matter tricky was that the car had a central lock. Hence, it took some time to get the victim out of the car but soon he was rushed to the nearest hospital.

The boy received timely medical treatment at the hospital and is now doing fine. Earlier too, Sonu worked to help the country fight Covid-19 during the hellfire of the second wave of the pandemic.

Salman Khan’s ‘jannat’ is in mum Salma’s ‘godh’

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared an endearing picture with his mother Salma Khan, which has taken over the Internet.

Salman posted the picture on Instagram, where he is seen resting on his mother’s lap as the two lovingly looked into the camera lens.

“Maa ki godh – Jannat (Mother’s lap is heaven).”

Salman has resumed shooting for his upcoming thriller ‘Tiger 3’ with actress Katrina Kaif. His next ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ has been locked for Eid 2023.

In ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, Salman will be presented in a completely new avatar. The look is currently being decided upon.

It also stars Pooja Hegde. She is playing a traditional small-town girl opposite Salman’s character.

‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is directed by Farhad Samji.

Yami looks dead serious reciting nursery rhyme in ‘A Thursday’ teaser

Mumbai– The makers of hostage thriller ‘A Thursday’ shared a sneak peek into the upcoming movie and actress Yami Gautam Dhar looks every inch deadly even while reciting a nursery rhyme.

The suspense drama has been produced by RSVP movies and directed by Behzad Khambata. The teaser shows a sneak peek into a kindergarten school wherein the children seem to be in a joyous mood as we catch a fleeting glance of Yami with a grim look on her face followed by a gunshot.

The combination of Yami’s tense look and the joyful backdrop of a kindergarten make for the perfect setting for a thriller.

Yami shared the teaser on her Instagram and captioned it: “Maasumiyat ka chehra iss din badlaa (The face of innocence changed this day).”

‘A Thursday’ is releasing soon only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sonal Vengurlekar to play a pivotal role in ‘Mere Sai: Shraddha aur Saburi’

Mumbai– Actress Sonal Vengurlekar is the latest addition to the show ‘Mere Sai: Shraddha aur Saburi’. She has been roped to portray the role of a lady doctor who arrives in Shirdi amidst the raging epidemic.

The actress talks about her role in the show.

Sharing more about being a part of the show and her role, Sonal says: “I have been an avid viewer of ‘Mere Sai’. There is so much to learn from every episode as it imparts great wisdom and learning. To be a part of such a prestigious show is no less than a blessing to me.

“Moreover, I am very inspired by my on-screen character, who looks at the brighter side of life, even in the roughest times. Even though she is faced with adversity when she comes to Shirdi, Sai stands by her. He believes in her and even encourages the people to believe in her. ”

Adding to this, the ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ actress shares: “However, if we think about it, even after so many years, today’s patriarchal society doubts a woman’s credibility in any profession without a second thought. I hope through this show, we are able to impact many minds and bring in a positive change in the society and give each individual the right they deserve.”

‘Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Ranveer shares YouTube sensation lip-syncing Deepika’s lines from SLB film

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has shared a video of little social media sensation, Rashi Shinde, channelling the character of Leela, played by Deepika Padukone in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 film ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela’.

In the short clip from the Moj app, Shinde, who is said to have more than 10 million followers, sports a lehenga-choli and lip sync’s Deepika lines from the film. She nails Deepika’s expressions as she delivers the lines.

Sharing a lip-sync video on Twitter, Ranveer wrote: “Leela jaisi koi nahi (No one is like Leela)!” Ranveer, incidentally, played the leading role of Ram in the film loosely based on the 1961 version of ‘West Side Story’.

Tagging Deepika, Ranveer added: “Check out this mini version of you!” Describing Rashi as “chhoti Deepika”, he gushed: “Love the expressions!” (IANS)