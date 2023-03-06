Bollywood Roundup: Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, and more…

- Advertisement -

‘Gaslight’ starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey to drop on OTT on Mar 31

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan will be seen along with Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Rahul Dev, Akshay Oberoi in the upcoming film ‘Gaslight’. The film, which will be released directly on OTT, will drop on March 31.

The film is a thriller and has a classic whodunit mystery at its core.

Talking about the film, director Pavan Kripalani said, “‘Gaslight’ is a high-octane suspense thriller, the film will urge you to dig deep and hop onto a journey that brings new twists and turns as the story unfolds.”

He further mentioned, “With actors like Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh as my lead cast, I couldn’t be more excited to share this one with the audiences.”

The film, produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment and directed by Pavan Kirpalani, will release on March 31, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ajay Devgn on his action sequence with a trishul: It was quite a ‘responsibility’

Mumbai– Bollywood star-filmmaker Ajay Devgn said he had to a maintain a “sensibility” and called it a “responsibility” about his fight sequence with a Trishul in ‘Bholaa’.

Talking about his fight sequence with a Trishul, a weapon used by lord by Shiva in Hindu mythology, Ajay said: “I think it was very interesting. It was a little difficult but new too. We had to design, execute and perform it.”

“Had to maintain a sensibility and had a responsibility as I had a Trishul in my hand.”

‘Bholaa’ is a remake of the Tamil film ‘Kaithia’ which released in 2019. Ajay has directed the film and is starring in it. The film also features Tabu.

‘Bholaa’ is all set to release on March 30. The film also has Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao.

Parineeti Chopra wraps up Imtiaz Ali directorial ‘Chamkila’ starring Diljit Dosanjh

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has wrapped up shooting of her upcoming film ‘Chamkila’, in which she will be sharing screen with Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. The film has been directed by Imtiaz Ali, who is known for films such as ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Tamasha’.

The film marks the first collaboration between Parineeti and Diljit, who are set to portray the greatest singers from Punjab in the movie. While Diljit is set to portray the titular character, Parineeti will be seen portraying the character of Amarjot Kaur. The film has been extensively shot in Punjab.

Parineeti took to the story section of her Instagram and expressed gratitude towards the entire crew of the film and shared her experience on social media. She wrote: “Imtiaz Sir, Diljit, Team Chamkil…My life remains forever changed…the most heavenly crew and experience. Peace, happiness, meditation, Punjab…Will never, ever forget this.”

Diljit also took to his social media to heap praise on his co-actor Parineeti Chopra. He wrote: “@patineetichopra Film ch Kamaal Kam Kita Parineeti ji ne. Unbelievable.” (Parineeti has done an amazing job in the film. Unbelievable).”

Meanwhile, Parineeti also has ‘Capusle Gill’ in the pipeline.

Amitabh Bachchan suffers a muscle tear during film shoot in Hyderabad

Hyderabad– Superstar Amitabh Bachchan was injured during the shooting of his upcoming film, ‘Project K’, in Hyderabad.

The actor shared his health update on his blog. After consulting a doctor and CT scan at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, he left for Mumbai, where he is taking rest at his home.

The 80-year-old suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage during an action sequence of the film. He wrote that after the incident the film shoot was postponed.

“In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain ..,” Amitabh wrote.

“So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs .. I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around,” he wrote.

“It shall be difficult or let me say .. I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening .. so do not come .. and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming .. All else is well..,” he added.

It was immediately not clear when Amitabh was injured.

‘Project K’ is science fiction film written and directed by Aswhini Dutt. Being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, it features Amitabh, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.