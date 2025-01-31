Bollywood Roundup: Pooja Hegde, Kajol, Parineeti Chopra, and more…

- Advertisement -

Pooja Hegde: I’ve always been fascinated by people in uniform

Mumbai– Pooja Hegde, whose latest release is the action thriller “Deva”, has spoken about what makes cop films universally loved so much. The actress also shared that she has always been fascinated by people in uniform.

Asked why cop films with a spoonful of action and thrill is loved universally across all age groups, Pooja told IANS: “I think a good film is a good film and you can’t keep a good film down. Maybe it’s the flavor of the season, I don’t know. Like maybe it’s the mysteriousness of what they do and, you know, we’re fascinated by them.”

She then mentioned how she has always been intrigued by people in uniform.

“I’ve always been fascinated by people in uniform, you know, there’s just something about it that is so intriguing and it’s, it’s always like you see someone in uniform and you always just want to emulate them or you, there is this mystery. So maybe that’s why.”

Talking about the action thriller film Deva, which released on the big screen on January 31. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Pavail Gulati.The movie is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and it marks his first Hindi film.

“Deva” revolves around a skilled but defiant police officer, who is investigating a major case. The officer discovers layers of lies and betrayal during the investigation.

Earlier this month, Pooja said that the fact that she has been loved, accepted and appreciated in all the industries that she has worked in is a privilege and an honour.

When asked what she thought about being called the ‘Queen of Crossovers’, Pooja said, “I just felt that I was at that point in my career where the roles I do now will define me who I am as an actor. I just want to take versatile roles. There is this other film of mine in which I play a very different character as compared to this.”

She had added, “I am working in many languages. I’ve always believed in going wherever the content is good. I’ve gone by my gut feeling. My journey has always been like… It’s not just been that one pan Indian film.”

“I have worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, and I have been loved, appreciated, and accepted, which is a privilege I feel. It’s an honour. It’s truly humbling and it makes me work harder.”

Pooja will also be seen starring opposite Suriya in director Karthik Subbaraj’s much-awaited Tamil film ‘Retro’, which has now been scheduled to hit screens on May 1 this year.

Kajol ‘can’t stop laughing’ in her latest good hair day post

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kajol recently shared a post on social media, flaunting her flawless hair.

The actress took the opportunity to show off her ‘good hair day,’ posting a photo of herself laughing with the caption, “Can’t see, can’t stop laughing,” along with the hashtag #goodhairday.

In the image, the ‘Dilwale’ actress is seen sitting on a couch, posing with her hair delicately brushing the side of her face. Kajol exuded stylish vibes in a chic outfit paired with bold lipstick. Earlier, the actress shared a candid selfie, showcasing her open tresses, with the caption, “Hair there and everywhere feels today! #midweekmadness #wednesday #oops.”

Prior to this, the ‘Do Patti’ star, an avid social media user, posted a couple of photos of herself in a sleek black ensemble, writing, “Let’s make laughing as cool as the colour black!”

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen in the gripping thriller “Do Patti,” where she starred alongside Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Kajol played the role of Vidya Jyothi, a determined police officer.

Reflecting on her first portrayal of a cop, the ‘Tribhanga’ actress shared, “As an actor, I have always sought roles that allow me to connect with my audience. This is my first time playing a police officer, and I’m excited for my fans to see me in this new avatar. Bringing this powerful story to life has been truly rewarding.”

Next, Kajol will star in “Sarzameen,” a project directed by Kayoze Irani. The film will also feature Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, marking his Bollywood debut, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Rajesh Sharma, and others in significant roles. The patriotic drama will reportedly explore the issue of terrorism in Kashmir.

Parineeti Chopra expresses frustration over endless traffic before her shoot

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra recently found herself stuck in traffic on her way to a shoot.

In a video posted on her Instagram stories, the ‘Kesari’ actress captured the frustrating situation and humorously expressed her exhaustion before even reaching her destination. “Will the traffic ever end? Tired before you reach the shoot,” she wrote in the caption.

In the video, Parineeti can be seen sitting in her car, visibly stuck in the congested traffic. In her previous post, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress revealed the fatigue that comes with long hours of filming.

On the 37th day of shooting, Chopra shared a candid moment, revealing the toll her hectic schedule had taken on her. In a video posted from her car, she humorously labeled it as “Day 36.” However, in a follow-up post, the actress shared a photo of her script, admitting, “Actually Day 37. Blame the fatigue.” Through these posts, Parineeti offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at the demanding nature of her work.

She also dropped a video of the camera team and wrote, “Cameras also holding onto each other for support.”

Prior to this, the 36-year-old actress expressed her pride in her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, commending his efforts to address the problem of overpriced food at airports. As the Delhi elections approach, she praised him for launching the #UdaanYatriCafe, an initiative designed to offer affordable food and drinks to travellers.

In a video shared by Chopra, Raghav, an AAP MP, discussed the issue of inflated food prices at airports in Parliament, urging for “corrective measures” to make air travel more affordable for passengers.

Sharing the video, Parineeti wrote, “So so proud of you, my @raghavchadha88, for being a true leader for the people, and fixing a real problem! Overpriced food at airports is an issue that resonates with so many Indians (including us), and your voice has brought a real change starting with the #UdaanYatriCafe. Yayy for cheaper food and drinks at airports! Proud of you, my Ragaii!.”

Work-wise, Parineeti Chopra is currently filming the second schedule of an untitled drama. Additionally, the actress is gearing up for her role in Anurag Singh’s highly anticipated thriller “Sanki,” where she will star alongside Varun Dhawan.

Khushi Kapoor drops mushy picture with a mystery man

Mumbai– Actress Khushi Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Loveyapa,” has posted a picture with a mystery man.

On Friday, the ‘Archies’ star took to her Instagram handle and dropped a photo showing her embracing a guy dressed in a hoodie, with his face hidden from view in the picture. Khushi captioned the post, “He made it to the grid, will make it to your hearts soon.”

Although the identity of the guy remains a mystery, fans are already speculating that it could be either Vedang Raina or Ibrahim Ali Khan. One user chimed in with, “No way, @vedangraina, is that you?” while another commented, “Wait, is that @iakpataudi?”

A third user wrote, “Ayyeeeee it’s definitely vedang cause the body personality is of Vedang but may be khusii wants to show this as a nadaniyaan promotion.”

Ibrahim’s name has come up in the speculation due to his upcoming collaboration with Khushi Kapoor. The two are set to star together in Karan Johar’s production, reportedly titled “Naadaniyaan.” Directed by Shauna Gautam, the film is expected to have a direct-to-OTT release.

Meanwhile, Khushi’s next offering, “Loveyapa,” stars her alongside Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. In the film, the actress will reportedly deliver an eight-minute monologue, which is touted to be one of its standout moments.

An insider revealed that the monologue is a crucial moment that will highlight her acting skills. Described as a raw and emotional reflection on love, heartbreak, and self-discovery, it promises to be a powerful scene.

The film is set to hit the screens on February 7, 2025.

Boney Kapoor’s daughter made her acting debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial “The Archies.” In this live-action adaptation, she portrayed Betty Cooper, starring alongside Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.

Rakul Preet ditches calorie count to celebrate ‘Hot Chocolate Day’

Mumbai– On the occasion of National Hot Chocolate Day on Friday, actress Rakul Preet Singh chose to ditch her diet and indulge guilt free in the comforting hot beverage.

Rakul took to her Instagram, where she posted two pictures of herself holding a mug full of yummy hot chocolate.

She captioned the post: “Who wants a hot chocolate #worldhotchocolateday.”

National Hot Chocolate Day is celebrated every year on January 31. It is dedicated to the comforting and the iconic cold-weather beverage.

On the acting front, Rakul has kickstarted the next schedule of ‘De De Pyar De 2’.

A source close to the project revealed, “Rakul Preet Singh is scheduled to begin shooting for De De Pyaar De 2 from January 18. The shoot is expected to continue until the start of the February month. Fans are thrilled to see her back on screen in this long-awaited sequel.”

The actress will reprise her role as Ayesha Khurana, while Ajay Devgn plays Ashish Mehra once again. In addition to this, R. Madhavan has also been roped in for the role of Dev Khurana, Ayesha’s father in the sequel.

Made under the direction of Anshul Sharma, “De De Pyaar De 2” will also star Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in pivotal roles, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj in cameo appearances.

“De De Pyaar De 2” is slated to release on 14th November 2025,

The actress, who got married to producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani in 2024, will also play the lead in Mudassar Aziz’s “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”. She will be seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar, along with Shakti Kapoor, Anita Raj, Dino Morea, and Aditya Seal playing secondary roles.

Then she has “Ameeri” with Neena . The drama will be directed by Ashish R Shukla.

Malaika wishes sister ‘Ammu’ on birthday: Love u to the moon n back

Mumbai– Dancing diva Malaika Arora has the sweetest birthday wish for her sister Amrita Arora Ladak, whom she fondly calls as “Ammu”.

Malaika took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a picture of herself posing with her sister, who turned 44 on Friday. In the image, the two are seen hugging each other and smiling as they get photographed.

For the caption, she wrote: “Happy birthday ammu aka Jolene love u to the moon n back @amuaroraofficial.”

Amrita started her career as a VJ. She made her Bollywood debut in 2002 opposite Fardeen Khan in the film, Kitne Door Kitne Paas. She was then seen in films such as Awara Paagal Deewana, Girlfriend, Speed and Red: The Dark Side. In 2009, her releases were Deha and Team the Force. The same year, she appeared in a supporting role in Kambakth Ishq.

She was last seen on the big screen in 2009 in the film “Ek Tho Chance”, an erotic thriller film directed by Saeed Akhtar Mirza. The film stars Amrita Arora, Purab Kohli, Ali Fazal, Pawan Malhotra and Vijay Raaz.

Recently, Malaika visited Amrita’s newly-opened restaurant Jolene in Goa. She took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures dressed in a yellow hued figure hugging drape-styled outfit designed by Gabriella Demetriades.

In the backdrop, the beautiful setting sun adds an orange tinge to the sky. The sea helps in adding the contrast.

“Sunsets n more,” she wrote and tagged the restaurant.

She also added the Miley Cyrus version of the iconic track “Jolene”, which is originally sung by country legend Dolly Parton.

Malaika too has opened up a new luxury restaurant called the Scarlett House in Mumbai. It is located in the Pali Village and is housed in a 90-year-old Portuguese bungalow.

Sara Ali Khan wears her mom’s phulkari

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan chose to wear a beautiful phulkari, a traditional Indian embroidery style, that belonged to her mother, Amrita Singh.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Atrangi Re’ actress added a personal touch to her glamorous look by wearing her mom’s phulkari. Alongside the image, she wrote, “Mummy ki Phulkari Te Mummy Ki Kudi.” In the picture, Sara is seen wearing a white suit that she paired with a yellow phulkari dupatta. The actress strikes the perfect pout as she takes her mirror selfie.

The ‘Coolie No. 1’ actress also added the popular song “Udh Udh Jaave” Phulkari sung by Anmol Virk. Previously, Sara shared a video on the occasion of Republic Day and captioned it, “Here’s to celebrating the colours, cultures, and dreams that make our country truly extraordinary! Happy Republic Day.”

Prior to that, Sara posted pictures of herself posing with female jawans on Army Day. For the caption, she wrote, “To the real heroes in uniform and their selfless and supportive families at home—On this #ArmyDay, we salute you. Your sacrifice, bravery, and courage inspire us all.”

On the work front, the actress was recently seen in “Sky Force,” which also starred Akshay Kumar, debutant Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur. The movie, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, was produced by Jio Studios, along with Maddock Films and Leo Films UK Production.

Sara will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s upcoming project, “Metro In Dino.” The film, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead, boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rahul Bose, and Neena Gupta, among others.

In addition to this, Sara is also reportedly teaming up with Ayushmann Khurrana for an untitled film.

Ananya Panday shares picture of her wearing her ‘dadi’s payals’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Ananya Panday shared a picture wearing her late “dadi” Snehlata Panday’s silver anklets.

Ananya took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of her wearing the beautiful piece of old jewelry.

She captioned it: “Found my dadi’s payals.”

Earlier this week, Ananya showcased her make-up skills on social media. The ‘CTRL’ actress took to her Instagram stories and posted a video where she is seen flaunting her makeup skills.

Alongside it, Ananya wrote, “Sometimes I manage to do my own make up well.”

In the short clip, the actress looked elegant as she flaunted her subtle makeup look with nude lipstick and mascara.

On the professional front, the actress made her debut with Karan Johar’s “Student of the Year 2” in 2019. She was last seen in “Call Me Bae” and “CTRL,” both of which were OTT releases.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Lakshya Lalwani, who made his film debut with “Kill”, in the upcoming romantic movie “Chand Mera Dil”.

Ananya and Lakshya took to their respective Instagram handles, where they shared several posters from the upcoming movie, which hinted that the movie is all about “love”.

The two captioned the post: “Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai… Chand Mera Dil, directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025. @lakshya @karanjohar @adarpoonawalla @apoorva1972 @somenmishra @vivek.sonni @marijkedesouza @paranjapetushar @dharmamovies.”

The film, which will release in 2025, is directed by Vivek Soni, who has previously made “Meenakshi Sundareshwar”, starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in 2021.

The film’s title seems to have been inspired by the song “Chand Mera Dil Chandni Ho Tum” from the 1977 film “Hum Kisise Kum Naheen”. The song was sung by Mohammed Rafi. The film

featured Rishi Kapoor, Tariq, Kaajal Kiran, Amjad Khan and Zeenat Aman in a special appearance.

She has reportedly been cast in the lead role for an upcoming film starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

Produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the yet-to-be-titled drama will tell the inspiring story of C. Sankaran Nair, the renowned lawyer who took on the British Empire in the 1920s through a historic legal battle.

Janhvi Kapoor shares a glimpse of her ‘favourite kind of days’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a glimpse from the shoot of her upcoming film “Param Sundari” and tagged it as her favourite days.

Janhvi took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a sneak-peek into the sets of the film. The picture featured the crew of the film all set to roll.

For the caption she wrote: “Favourite kind of days #paramsundari.”

The cross-cultural romance film also stars Sidharth Malhotra alongside Janhvi. “Param Sundari” has been locked for theatrical release on July 25.

The film is by production house Maddock Films, directed by Tushar Jalota of “Dasvi” fame. It centers on a love story between a North Indian played by Sidharth and a South Indian girl, filmed in Kerala.

The film “promises a heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, this love story is a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists you won’t see coming,” per a description provided by Maddock, reports variety.com.

“Its like those films that Mani-sir (Mani Ratnam) used to do like ‘Saathiya’ (the Hindi-language remake of Tamil drama-romance film “Alai Payuthey”),” Maddock chief Dinesh Vijan told Variety.

“The kind of music it has and Janhvi playing a South Indian is interesting, Sid’s playing a Northern Delhi boy and the conflict is very cool. It’s like maybe taking ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ forward – there’s a high tech idea in there. But we are going into the ‘Kantara’ world of sorts – we are going a little more than than that.”

Janhvi was last seen in “Devara: Part 1” directed by Koratala Siva. The film stars NTR Jr in dual roles, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko. It is the first part of a planned duology. The film marked the Telugu cinema debut of Janhvi, who is the daughter of late actress Sridevi.

The film follows Devara, chieftain of a coastal village, who feuds with his counterpart Bhaira over arms smuggling through the Red Sea. (IANS)