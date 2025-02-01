Music Group Shadaj Celebrates 10th Anniversay with the Shadaj Festival of Music 2025

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–Shadaj, a Greater Boston non-profit nusic organization, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year by hosting the “Shadaj Festival of Music 2025.”

On Saturday, April 5th, 2025, the stage of Scottish Rite Masonic Museum in Lexington, MA, will resonate with enchanting melodies, captivating performances, and opportunities for audiences from all walks of life to immerse themselves in the timeless beauty of Indian classical music. The festival runs from 11 AM to 10 PM.

Over the past ten years, Shadaj has provided a platform for renowned artists, nurtured budding musicians, and captivated audiences with intimate Baithak concerts (chamber music-style gatherings) and insightful lecture-demonstrations. The lecture demonstrations are organized in collaboration with prominent community organizations in India as well as in the US. This serves Shadaj’s vision of introducing and integrating Indian Classical Music into the American mainstream culture.

The Shadaj Festival of Music is a full day of musical excellence by seasoned professionals of Raag-Sangeet. In keeping with Shadaj’s mission, young artists will also be featured to support the future of Indian music.

The festival will open with a performance by Anirudh Aithal, a rising star of the Kirana Gharana. Other featured artists are vocalist Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar and sitar maestro Ustad Shahid Parvez. The evening culminates with a grand finale featuring the celebrated vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty. Equally talented accompanists will accompany all the artists, such as the prodigiously talented Yashwant Vaishnav. The audience will witness the future of Indian classical music as Shakir Khan, the son of Ustad Shahid Parvez, and Rishith Desikan, the son of Kaushiki Chakraborty, also join the ensemble.

Leading up to the Festival day, Shadaj will host a special open-mic season opener by talented local musicians and a series of lecture-demonstrations. Separately, throughout the year, the Shadaj Baithak series will offer a diverse lineup featuring renowned masters as well as emerging stars in the field of Indian music. The Baithak concert series will continue from May 2025 till October 2025.

For more information about the Shadaj Festival of Music 2025, including ticket details and a complete schedule of events, please visit the Shadaj website at www.shadaj.org.