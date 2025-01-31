First single from India’s first sea horror adventure film ‘Kingston’ released

- Advertisement -

Chennai– The makers of India’s first sea horror adventure film, ‘Kingston’, featuring actors G V Prakash and Divya Bharathi in the lead, on Friday released the first single from the film titled ‘Raasa Raasa’.

The romantic, sensuous number, featuring G V Prakash and Divya Bharthi, has been set to tune by G V Prakash, who has also sung the song along with Sublahshini. Lyrics for the song have been penned by Yugabharathi.

Releasing the track on his X timeline, G V Prakash wrote, “My next film #Kingston first single #RaasaRaasa out now.. Back with @Sublahshini on the vocals @parallelunipic @zeestudiossouth @saregamasouth”

The film has triggered huge interest among film buffs as it is India’s first sea horror adventure film.

A teaser that was recently released by the makers gives you an idea of what the film is all about. A search party that has gone to sea in search of some missing fishermen from Thoovathur are not to be found. Eventually, it becomes known that anyone who has ventured into this sea has never returned. G V Prakash Kumar, who plays Kingston, heads out to this sea and one of his fellow sailors attempts to warn him of danger lurking there…

Kamal Prakash has directed ‘Kingston’, which is being jointly produced on a huge budget by Zee Studios and G V Prakash’s production company, Parallel Universe Pictures.

The film has an ensemble star cast comprising G. V. Prakash Kumar, Divya Bharathi, Azhagam Perumal, ‘Merku Thodarchi Malai’ Fame Anthony, Chetan, Kumaravel, and Sabumon among others.

Apart from playing the lead role, G V Prakash is also composing music for this film, which features cinematography by Gokul Benoy. Dhivek has penned the dialogues for this film which has editing by San Lokesh. S S Moorthy is in-charge of Art direction while Dhilip Subbarayan has choreographed the stunts in this film. (IANS)