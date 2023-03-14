Bollywood Roundup: Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra, and more…

- Advertisement -

Alia talks about performing live after 4 years for awards event

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt talked about her live performance during an award ceremony after four years, and shared that though she was a bit nervous, love and energy of crowd made it little easier for her.

Alia, who is known for her films like ‘Student of the Year’, ‘Highway’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’, recently performed on the songs such as ‘Kesariya’, ‘Nacho Nacho’ and ‘Dholida’.

Alia, who made the entry to the award ceremony dancing on the top of a truck, mesmerised everyone with her dance moves.

She said: “I am performing almost after four plus years actually. And coincidently, the last time I performed was at the Zee Cine Awards itself, so it’s like coming back home. I was quite nervous as I was doing a stage act after a very long time, but the love and energy from the crowd made it a little easier for me.”

Alia married Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, and in November the couple was blessed with a baby girl whom they named Raha.

Apart from Alia, Rashmika Mandanna also performed during Zee Cine Awards 2023 on popular tracks like ‘Srivalli’, ‘Mind Block’, ‘Ranjithame’, and ‘Saami Saami’.

Zee Cine Awards will air on Zee TV on March 18.

Ayushmann Khurrana is a selenophile, loves burning midnight oil

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently in a hectic night schedule for ‘Dream Girl 2’, has shared that he is enjoying every bit of working into the wee hours of the day as he is a selenophile and a nocturnal person.

The actor recently posted a picture on social media at 3.40 a.m. from his shooting.

Talking about the same, Ayushmann shared, “I am a night person. I have always found the calm and peace of the night soothing. I feel most alive when I am on sets at night. While some in the team find it tough to do night shoots, I am usually chatting everyone up, raising their spirits and keeping the night alive. I enjoy the nocturnal shoots.”

The actor also confessed his love for the moon and that during night shoots he usually goofs around on the sets, “I love the moon, I am a selenophile and the moon inspires me deeply. On set, I am usually goofing around, thoroughly enjoying myself. Often, I write my songs and poems late at night. When the whole world slows down, my mind races and I find myself being very productive”.

Parineeti calls Diljit, Imtiaz ‘fave humans’ as ‘Chamkila’ shoot wrapped up

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is set to share the screen with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming film ‘Chamkila’, couldn’t resist gushing over her “fav humans” and “fellow mediators,” expressing her gratitude towards Diljit for teaching her so much.

Notifying his followers about the film’s wrap up, Diljit recently put up a post lauding the film’s director Imtiaz Ali, Parineeti along with the film’s team on his Instagram.

Sharing a picture of himself with Imtiaz, Diljit wrote in the caption, “@imtiazaliofficial Sir Baut Pyar Ji… Baut Kuch Sikheya Tuadey Kolon (lots of love, have learnt a lot from you).

He then showered his co-star with praise and the crew as he further mentioned in the caption, “Baut Hee Changa Lagaa Kaam Kar Ke. Sari Film Crew Da Dillon Dhanwaada Baut Mehnat Kiti Sareya Ne.. Bhul Chuk Lai Maafi (Loved working with Parineeti, thank you to the entire crew. All of us have worked equally hard, please forgive us for any of our mistakes that we might have committed unwillingly)”.

Parineeti took to her social media and wrote “My fav humans…the best boys…my fellow-sufis and fellow mediators. Diljit-finally wraps Chamkila…learnt so much from you! Kya kamaaaaal ka kaam kiya hai. Nobody else could be my Chamkila… Love Amarjot.”

Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol share experience of working in ‘Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega’

Mumbai– Bollywood actors like Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol and Rahul Dev, who found the shooting experience for the web series ‘Hunter- Tootega Nahi Todega’, very exciting, said that they never realised when the time passed and the shoot was completed.

As the trailer of the web series was launched on Tuesday (March 14), they talked about their entire experience of working in the action-packed drama which focuses on the life of a cop and how he gets trapped in a murder case. The actors also briefed about their characters in the web series.

Talking about the show, Suniel, who will be seen as ACP Vikram Sinha, said: “It feels like yesterday we were shooting and today we are already unveiling the show trailer. It was surely a special experience and journey working with such talented people on and off sets. My character is very interesting, and he has a trait that will make the viewers want to know more of him. I enjoyed playing ACP Vikram Sinha thoroughly. I hope the viewers enjoy watching this show for which they have been eagerly waiting.”

The trailer is full of action, drama, and thrill. Opening with a family flashback montage, the trailer gives insight into ACP Vikram’s life. In the beginning, it seemed to be a perfect family life but later is full of action and drama as he is falsely implicated in a murder case. From a cop, he turns into a criminal and this makes things tough for him.

After unveiling the trailer, Esha said: “Oh man, time has flown by in a jiffy. We all were waiting for this day, and it was already here. I am super excited that the trailer is out, we eagerly want to see how the audiences react to it. In my first instinct, it was an immediate ‘Yes’ for me because of the unpredictable storyline and second, the characters are so diverse and yet relatable. Audiences will surely enjoy watching it.”

Rahul also added: “It was an honour and an amazing experience to be a part of Hunter: Tootega Nahi, Todega. All the characters are thought through and beautifully written, my character is a nimble-witted head, who has his own rule book and likes to follow it to the T. The show has a gripping storyline, portrayed by conventional characters but with twists.”

‘Hunter Tootega Nahi, Todega’ starring Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh, Chahat Tejwani, Karanvir Sharma, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant, and Pawan Chopra will premiere on March 22 on Amazon miniTV . (IANS)