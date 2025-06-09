Bappi Lahiri’s Grandson Rego B Launches Music Career with Debut Single ‘Yaara’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– At just 15 years old, Rego B—grandson of legendary Bollywood composer Bappi Lahiri—has officially stepped into the spotlight with the release of his debut single, Yaara. The young artist, whose real name is Swastik Bansal, is charting his own path in the music world while proudly carrying forward his family’s iconic musical legacy.

Yaara is a heartfelt tribute to friendship, capturing the emotional depth and enduring bonds of youth. Blending honest lyrics with a melodic sound, the track marks Rego B’s arrival as an independent artist and a promising new voice in the Indian music scene.

“Friendship is the backbone of every emotion we go through,” Rego B said, reflecting on the song’s meaning. “Yaara is my way of thanking those who stood by me when no one else did. It’s for the unsung heroes of our everyday lives—our friends.”

Rego, who first gained attention at age 12 with his single Bachcha Party, has been actively promoting his latest release on Instagram. In a post, he described O Yaara—his first original composition and vocal performance—as a deeply personal project inspired by his own journey with childhood friends.

“It’s a celebration of the unbreakable bond I share with my friends,” he wrote. “From holding tiny hands in nursery to walking out of our grade 10 classrooms with memories that will last a lifetime, we’ve grown together, laughed together, and stood by each other through every high and low. This song is my way of saying thank you—for every shared lunchbox, every silly fight, every secret kept, and every dream encouraged.”

Calling the creative process an “emotional journey,” Rego B said he poured his heart and soul into the composition, lyrics, and vocals. The single not only highlights his musical abilities but also showcases a maturity beyond his years.

As Rego B embarks on this new chapter, fans and industry insiders alike are watching closely. With talent, passion, and a powerful legacy behind him, he’s poised to make his own mark in the world of music. (Source: IANS)