‘Dil Ka Kya’ Delivers a Heady Dose of Nostalgia from the Golden Era of Modern Hindi Film Music

MUMBAI– The song Dil Ka Kya from the upcoming film Metro…In Dino was unveiled on Monday, offering a bittersweet blend of nostalgia and contemporary emotion. Composed by Pritam and sung by Raghav Chaitanya, with lyrics by Anurag Sharma, the track is a soulful homage to the golden age of modern Hindi film music.

The song subtly nods to Alvida, the iconic track from Life in a… Metro, also composed by Pritam. While it carries echoes of the past, Dil Ka Kya stands on its own with a modern arrangement and a deeply melancholic mood. The melodic construction has shades reminiscent of artists like Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga, yet maintains its own distinct identity.

Renowned musician Niladri Kumar once again elevates the composition with a mesmerizing Zitar solo, adding a textured, emotional layer that has become a hallmark of Pritam’s most stirring work.

The accompanying music video follows the intertwined stories of four couples, delicately portraying the highs and lows of love amid the relentless pace and emotional isolation of urban life. It paints a poignant picture of connection, heartbreak, and the fragile spaces in between.

Metro…In Dino serves as the final chapter in director Anurag Basu’s trilogy of interconnected urban narratives, following the acclaimed Life in a… Metro. The recently released trailer has garnered praise for its emotional resonance and ensemble storytelling that feels both intimate and universal.

The film boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, and Saswata Chatterjee.

A spiritual successor to Life in a… Metro—which debuted during what many consider the golden era of modern Bollywood music—the new film revisits the same creative energy that made the original’s all-rock soundtrack a cultural milestone. That album, also helmed by Pritam, set new trends in Hindi film music and inspired a generation of musicians across India.

Metro…In Dino marks another milestone in the enduring collaboration between Anurag Basu and Pritam, a creative partnership that began with the acclaimed Gangster soundtrack and has since produced some of the most memorable music in contemporary Hindi cinema.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

Metro…In Dino is slated for a theatrical release on July 4, 2025. (Source: IANS)