Auckland Sky Tower Lights Up in Indian Tricolor for Modi Visit

Auckland, New Zealand — Auckland’s iconic Sky Tower was illuminated in the Indian tricolor Friday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to New Zealand.

Modi arrived in Auckland on Friday evening, local time, for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour. In a special gesture, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon received him at the airport.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, shared a photo of the illuminated tower on X, calling it “a special welcome in Auckland.”

“The iconic Sky Tower was illuminated to mark the visit of PM Narendra Modi to New Zealand, symbolizing the friendship between our two countries,” Jaiswal said.

The visit marks the first official trip by an Indian prime minister to New Zealand in 40 years. Modi and Luxon exchanged a warm hug at the airport, where India’s High Commissioner to New Zealand, Muanpuii Saiawi, and other officials were also present.

Luxon also posted a video of Modi’s arrival on X, writing, “Welcome to New Zealand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

After arriving, Modi called the visit historic and said he looked forward to talks with Luxon on the full range of bilateral ties.

“Reached Auckland a short while ago. Thankful to Prime Minister Luxon for the welcome at the airport. This visit is historic, being the first Prime Ministerial visit to New Zealand in four decades. I look forward to holding talks with Prime Minister Luxon and discussing the complete range of the India-NZ friendship. I will also be addressing a community programme tomorrow in Auckland,” Modi posted on X.

Jaiswal said the visit is expected to strengthen ties and open new areas of cooperation between India and New Zealand.

“Kia Ora New Zealand! Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Auckland, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years. In a special gesture, he was received by PM Christopher Luxon at the airport in Auckland. This historic visit is set to strengthen bilateral ties and unlock new avenues of cooperation across several areas especially trade, defence, sports, culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges,” Jaiswal posted.

During the visit, Modi is scheduled to hold talks with Luxon and review the full scope of the bilateral relationship, which has seen progress in recent years, particularly in trade, commerce and defense.

Modi is also expected to meet prominent business and sports figures and address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora in Auckland on Saturday before returning to India. (Source: IANS)