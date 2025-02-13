AR Rahman describes ‘Chhaava’ as more than just a story, calls the film a ‘roar of emotion’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– National Award-winning singer A.R. Rahman recently shared his deep admiration for the upcoming film “Chhaava,” describing it as “more than just a story.”

He called Vicky Kaushal starrer the ‘roar of a beating heart.’ Rahman expressed how the emotional essence of the film resonated with him on a personal level.

In a statement, the singer emphasized the unique and profound connection he felt with the film’s narrative, saying, “Some movies aren’t just stories—they are the roar of a beating heart. Chhaava is one of them. I thoroughly enjoyed composing the score, BGM, and songs with the incredible team of Laxman Utekar, Dinesh Vijan, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and my amazing music team. To all the fans, I hope you enjoy this music as much as we enjoyed creating it. And I can’t wait for you to experience our performance! Chhaava releases on February 14th in cinemas near you.”

Interestingly, AR Rahman took the stage by storm with an electrifying live performance at the launch event for the Chhaava album. His performance was a celebration of the film’s soundtrack, which has already generated immense buzz among fans. The event, which was attended by the film’s cast and crew, including Vicky and Rashmika Mandanna, saw Rahman perform some of the most exciting tracks from the album.

Speaking about the same, Kaushal shared, “It’s truly an honor to be part of Chhaava, especially with the legendary A.R. Rahman sir composing the music. This film marks my first collaboration with him, and watching him perform these beautiful tracks live has been an unforgettable experience I will cherish for the rest of my life. Now that the album is launched, I’m incredibly excited for audiences to experience these songs, which are so powerful and I hope it resonates with each one of you.”

Rashmika added, “Vicky and I are in awe of the honor it has been to collaborate with the unparalleled A.R. Rahman sir on Chhaava. Every song in this album carries a piece of history—stories of love, sacrifice, and duty—woven together so beautifully. Watching Rahman sir bring the emotional depth of the film into the music has been a surreal experience and truly one of the most defining moments of my career. Being part of such a monumental film is a privilege I’ll forever cherish.”

“Chhaava” stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, along with Rashmika as Maharani Yesubai. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel “Chhava” by Shivaji Sawant.

The movie will hit theatres on February 14. (IANS)