US Appreciates Partnership With India to Dismantle Terror-Linked Networks

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States on Thursday expressed appreciation for its growing security partnership with India, praising joint efforts to dismantle terror-linked networks and bring criminals to justice.

In a statement posted on X, the U.S. Embassy in India said, “We appreciate our ongoing partnership with India’s security agencies as we work together to dismantle terror-associated networks and hold criminals accountable. This underscores our shared commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our citizens.”

The statement came in response to a National Investigation Agency announcement regarding the arrest of gangster Anmol Bishnoi on Wednesday following his deportation from the United States. Bishnoi, who had been living in the U.S., was taken into custody upon arrival in India. Absconding since 2022, he is the 19th accused arrested in connection with the terror syndicate allegedly led by Lawrence Bishnoi.

A special court remanded him to NIA custody for 11 days. He is scheduled to appear before the court again on November 29.

According to the NIA, Anmol is a key member of the BKI–Bishnoi network and played an active role in coordinating operations, supporting shooters, facilitating logistics, and overseeing extortion rackets between 2020 and 2023 while operating from the United States. Investigators said he also assisted designated terrorist Goldy Brar and his brother in planning various acts of terrorism in India.

Anmol faces multiple criminal charges, including conspiracy to murder former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai in October last year. He is also under investigation for the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra in April and for his alleged role in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

In November 2024, he was arrested in California for entering the U.S. using illegal documents. His detention came days after India began the extradition process, supported by a non-bailable warrant issued by a Maharashtra court and a Red Corner Notice from Interpol.

Earlier this year, India secured the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, was flown to New Delhi in April by a joint team of the National Security Guard and the NIA after being held in U.S. judicial custody under proceedings initiated through the India–U.S. Extradition Treaty. (Source: IANS)