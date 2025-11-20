India and U.S. Discuss Shared Maritime Interests, Strengthening Defense Ties

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi visited the National Defense University this week, holding high-level discussions with senior U.S. defense officials on expanding maritime cooperation, enhancing interoperability, and deepening the strategic partnership between the Indian and U.S. navies.

During his visit to Fort Lesley J. McNair, Admiral Tripathi met NDU President Vice Admiral Peter A. Garvin to discuss professional military education, exchanges between institutions of higher learning, opportunities for international fellows and military faculty, and shared maritime priorities that underpin the growing India–U.S. defense relationship. He also engaged with Indian officers currently studying at the Eisenhower School, the National War College, and the College of Information and Cyberspace.

Earlier, Admiral Tripathi met U.S. Navy Secretary John C. Phelan, Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby, Vice Admiral Yvette Devids of Naval Operations, Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Steve Parode, and Rear Admiral Raymond P. Owens of the Navy International Programs Office. The discussions covered a wide spectrum of cooperation, including maritime domain awareness, intelligence sharing, regional security challenges, defense industry collaboration, joint innovation, technology transfer, and expanding training opportunities.

Both sides also reviewed the evolving security architecture in the Indo-Pacific and reaffirmed their shared commitment to ensuring a free, open, and inclusive regional order. Officials noted that strengthening strategic convergence between India and the United States is central to maintaining stability across the region.

On Sunday, Admiral Tripathi visited the USS Daniel Inouye, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, where he received briefings on its multi-mission capabilities and advanced maritime surveillance systems. He also toured Joint Base Pearl Harbor–Hickam and was updated on operational priorities and initiatives within the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

According to the Indian Navy, Admiral Tripathi’s visit underscores the emphasis both nations place on boosting interoperability and operational synergy between their maritime forces. His ongoing tour reflects the continued momentum in the India–U.S. defense partnership, a core pillar of the broader strategic relationship. (Source: IANS)