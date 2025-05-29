U.S. Urges ‘Fair and Reciprocal’ Market Access in Trade Talks with India

- Advertisement -

Washington– As the U.S. and India move closer to finalizing a bilateral trade agreement, a senior American diplomat has reiterated Washington’s call for “fair and reciprocal market access” in ongoing discussions with New Delhi.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau emphasized this key trade principle during a meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Washington on Wednesday. The two officials also discussed cooperation on issues related to illegal migration and narcotics control.

According to State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, Landau “underscored the importance of fair and reciprocal market access to fostering economic growth and prosperity in both countries.” The remarks align with longstanding U.S. demands for greater access to Indian markets—a priority that has transcended administrations from both major political parties.

The call for reciprocity echoes former President Donald Trump’s broader trade doctrine, which sought to recalibrate U.S. trade relationships globally. That approach has been consistently applied to allies and competitors alike, including India, the European Union, Japan, the UK, and China.

Momentum around the U.S.-India trade deal has been building in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal visited Washington for meetings with U.S. officials, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

In addition to trade, the meeting between Landau and Misri also touched on migration and narcotics control. Although details were limited, officials alluded to prior instances of Indian nationals being apprehended while illegally crossing into the U.S.—many of whom were later deported, sometimes under visibly harsh conditions, including being shackled and flown back on military planes.

Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to regional stability and peace, reinforcing the broader strategic partnership between the two nations. (Source: IANS)