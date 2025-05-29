Bangladeshi Diplomat Recalled After Opposing Animal Sacrifices at Kolkata Mission

- Advertisement -

Dhaka– A senior Bangladeshi diplomat has been abruptly recalled to Dhaka after he reportedly opposed animal sacrifices on the premises of the country’s High Commission during Eid, citing the need to respect the sentiments of Hindus and non-Muslims in India.

Shabab-bin Ahmed, who was serving as Minister at the Embassy of Bangladesh in The Hague, had been cleared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assume the role of Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata. His appointment was formally approved on November 21, 2024, and he was expected to take charge in June this year. However, the posting was abruptly canceled on May 22.

According to sources, the decision followed Ahmed’s principled stance against performing Eid animal sacrifices within the High Commission compound in Kolkata — a practice that has been followed for nearly four decades. He argued that such actions could be seen as insensitive in a country with a significant Hindu population and called for diplomats to respect local customs.

Ahmed’s position reportedly drew the ire of Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, as well as his advisors and student leaders aligned with Islamist factions such as Jamaat-e-Islami. Critics say the current administration is increasingly intolerant of progressive voices and perceived pro-India views.

Ahmed has since been recalled to Dhaka, with no new assignment announced.

Diplomatic observers have praised Ahmed for upholding international norms and displaying cultural sensitivity. “Knowing the hardline stance of the current regime, Shabab-bin Ahmed demonstrated professional courage in advocating for behavior consistent with international diplomatic standards,” said a former senior diplomat. “He showed that embassies must be sensitive to local traditions and avoid practices that could cause offense.”

However, the incident has also underscored growing concerns over what many describe as an increasingly regressive political atmosphere in Dhaka. “In a functioning democracy, such sensitivity would be encouraged — not punished,” the former diplomat added. “Unfortunately, this kind of progressive, civilized conduct is now being met with retaliation.” (Source: IANS)