Jubin Nautiyal Calls ‘Tum Hi Se Pyaar’ an Honest, Emotional and Timeless Song

Mumbai– Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal has described “Tum Hi Se Pyaar,” a song from the upcoming film “Tera Yaar Hoon Main,” as an honest, emotional and timeless melody.

The song, which explores the pain of love and separation, was composed by Payal Dev and Aditya Dev, with lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa.

“There are some songs that stay with you long after you’ve recorded them, and ‘Tum Hi Se Pyaar’ is definitely one of them. Working with Milap, Payal, Aditya, and Kunaal again felt like a beautiful reunion, and together we’ve created a song that’s honest, emotional, and timeless. Now that the song is out, I’m excited for audiences to experience its emotion and hope they shower it with the same love they gave ‘Tum Hi Aana’,” Nautiyal said.

Payal Dev and Aditya Dev said the team sought to recreate some of the appeal of “Tum Hi Aana” while giving the new song its own identity.

“‘Tum Hi Se Pyaar’ that brings the nostalgia of the magic that was created by the team ‘Tum Hi Aana’, when we got the brief of the film situation, we wanted to create something very close to ‘Tum Hi Aana’ but with its own individuality that represents the mood that the film is set in. It was a magical experience and a genuine effort by everyone who is part of this project,” they said.

Director Milap Milan Zaveri said the continued popularity of “Tum Hi Aana” gave the creative team confidence to reunite for another song.

“The love that ‘Tum Hi Aana’ continues to receive even today is nothing short of magical, and that gave us the confidence to come together once again. ‘Tum Hi Se Pyaar’ is an extremely special song for all of us. It’s raw, emotional, and beautifully captures the pain of losing someone you truly love. Reuniting with Jubin, Payal, Aditya, and Kunaal always feels effortless because we understand each other’s creative language so well. I genuinely believe this song will touch hearts and stay with audiences for a long time,” Zaveri said.

“Tera Yaar Hoon Main” stars Aman Indra Kumar, Akanksha Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Neha Khan, Pooja Katurde, Anand Acharya and Darshan Jariwala.

The film is presented by Ajay Murdia in association with Mumbai Films, BIK Productions and Enter10 Television. It is produced by Murdia, Bina Indra Kumar and Manish Singhal, with Subhash Kale serving as co-producer.

The Camera Take Films production is scheduled to open in theaters July 24. (Source: IANS)